Memorial dedication to be held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
A memorial dedication was held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.
A memorial dedication was held for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at the Selma Police Department Wednesday morning.
On the eve of Wednesday's big tech hearing (both big tech and a big hearing — five CEOs are testifying as we speak), Microsoft stepped up to back a controversial bill that aims to protect children from the dangers of social media. In the early hours of the hearing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also climbed aboard. Yaccarino answered an unequivocal "yes" when asked if X, formerly Twitter, will support the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).
The difference between wage growth for job switchers and job stayers has hit pre-pandemic levels.
These organizational gems — starting at just $10 — will help tidy your home, one room at a time.
The progressive Democrat confirmed Tuesday that she is under multiple investigations over her use of campaign funds to hire her husband to provide her personal security.
The label said it's been pressing TikTok on three critical issues — appropriate compensation for artists and songwriters, protections from artificial intelligence, and online safety for TikTok users.
On Tuesday, hackers stole around $112 million of the Ripple-focused cryptocurrency XRP from a crypto wallet, Ripple's co-founder and executive chairman has disclosed. Ripple’s Chris Larsen said on Wednesday that the stolen crypto was his. Larsen wrote the post less than an hour after the well-known crypto security researcher ZachXBT broke news of the hack.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.
The veteran 3-and-D specialist yearns to become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan to care for his sons with autism spectrum disorder and to raise awareness about the condition.
The Federal Reserve takes center stage while Wall Street evaluates any lingering impact from the first batch of tech earnings.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package has been tossed out by the court, How to watch Super Bowl 2024, Microsoft's gaming revenue was up 49 percent in Q2.
The Reserve Bank of India issued new strict curbs on Paytm's Payments Bank, which processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services. Wednesday's move, which goes into effect February 29, follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022, a curb it maintains. The full extent of RBI's new direction remains unclear for now, but industry executives cautioned that it could severely disrupt Paytm's offline merchant business as well as the gateway business.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
Aging in place? These smart assistants can provide help, communication, entertainment and more.
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for over 70% off (!) right now
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.