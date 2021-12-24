Memorial in Dooms tonight to honor girl who is missing and presumed dead

Khaleesi Cuthriell.

DOOMS — A Christmas Eve memorial for a missing girl who is presumed dead will be held tonight at the Eastside Grocery in Dooms, located at 435 Eastside Highway, according to an organizer.

The memorial is for Khaleesi Cuthriell, a 3-year-old Staunton girl initially reported missing in September before the Augusta County Sheriff's Office announced she was deceased.

Two suspects have been arrested in the case. However, no charges connected to the girl's death have been filed.

Organizers for the Christmas Eve memorial are asking people to stop by the grocery at 6 p.m. for Christmas carols and prayers. Any gifts brought to the memorial will be donated to the Salvation Army, according to an email.

"It was a spur of the moment thing," said Cheryl Sipe, one of the organizers. "So many people in the community have so many questions, and they want justice done."

Organizers also ask that those attending try and wear purple, reportedly the child's favorite color, and to bring a candle. Purple balloons will also adorn the spot.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported earlier this year that Khaleesi's mother, Amanda G. Arey of Staunton, gave her child to Candi Jo Royer, 41, before Arey was jailed. The sheriff's office said Travis Brown, 29, was also helping care for the child.

On Sept. 20, a day before the toddler's death was reported, numerous Virginia State Police search and recovery vehicles were at 249 Cattle Scales Road, where both Royer and Brown previously lived. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the couple rented the home from one of Brown's relatives. An adjacent property was also searched by the recovery teams.

Cadaver dogs have been used in the search for the toddler's body, which remains missing.

Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested Brown and Royer at a motel in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12 after the suspects fled the state.

Earlier this month, both suspects were extradited back to Virginia.

Brown and Royer are currently charged with child abuse in Augusta County in connection with the missing toddler. Brown is also facing numerous other charges, including carjacking, strangulation, grand larceny, and breaking and entering, according to jail records.

