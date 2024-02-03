Memorial to Father Marquette in St. Ignace to now reflect voices of Native Americans

The story of Father Jacques Marquette, the 17th-century French Jesuit whose Upper Peninsula mission became St. Ignace, will now be told from the perspective of Native Americans as a national memorial in his honor is upgraded and expanded.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received a $3.6 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to "share Native American history more accurately and completely at the Father Marquette National Memorial," the DNR said in a news release.

The DNR manages the memorial in St. Ignace, which is on a bluff overlooking the Straits of Mackinac and the Mighty Mac — the Mackinac Bridge that connects the Lower and Upper Peninsulas of Michigan. It is a part of Straits State Park.

The DNR's Michigan History Center is developing the project with local, state, and tribal partners. Called the Gchi Mshiikenh Deh Minising, which means the Heart of the Great Turtle Island, the project plans call for the construction of new educational structures, exhibits, and art that add Native American context and perspectives to the memorial, the DNR said in a news release announcing the grant.

A museum that was on the 80-acre site was hit by lightning and burned in 2000. While it was not rebuilt, the clearing where it once stood has been used for an annual powwow. The grant will also cover new improvements to the powwow grounds, including a community kitchen.

The grant is part of the Mellon Foundation's Monuments Project, which is spending $500 million to "transform the country's commemorative landscape through public ventures that more completely and accurately represent the multiplicity and complexity of American stories," the DNR said.

The memorial in St. Ignace was established in 1976 and is one of 18 public monuments dedicated to Marquette, the Jesuit missionary whose travels took him from France, where he was born, to Quebec and a mission in Sault St. Marie. He established the mission in St. Ignace in 1671. Two years later, he left to explore the Mississippi River with Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet. Marquette died in 1675 at the age of 38, just shy of his 39th birthday, in the Lower Peninsula, along the shores of Lake Michigan.

As a Jesuit, Marquette's mission was to "save souls" by converting Native Americans to Catholicism, said Sandra Clark, director of the DNR's Michigan History Center.

Jesuit accounts of Marquette and Jolliet's travels spurred the French colonization of the Mississippi Valley.

Accounts from Marquette himself and other Jesuits also have long informed historical accounts and attitudes toward the Native people of the Great Lakes. The DNR said the Turtle Island Project "recenters the narrative" around the Anishinaabe people and cultures. The Anishinaabe includes members of the Odawa, Ojibwe, and Potawatomi tribes, who share the same language, Anishinaabewomin.

"The project has an amazing potential to tell a story of the region that has been missing, a perspective led from Native Americans with ancestral ties to the area," said Austin Lowes, chair of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, according to the DNR news release.

Lowes said the new perspective offered at the memorial will help visitors understand the importance of the earth, the land, and the waters to "everyone's way of life."

The Sault tribe's name for the site, Gchi Mshiikenh Deh Miniing, reflects an Anishinaabe view of the Great Lakes as the heart of North America, with the Straits of Mackinac at the heart's center and a creation story that begins on Mackinac Island.

The project includes the construction of a learning commons with classrooms and exhibits, a kitchen pavilion for powwows, and new signage on trails. A committee led by Anishnaabe members will work on commissioning art for the memorial.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and will wrap in 2025. Clark said the project is expected to cost a total of $4.8 million and has received contributions from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, and others.

"Many Anishinaabe descendants of those who knew Marquette are Catholic and honor him and appreciate that he learned their language, and his faith and his courage," Clark said.

All 12 of Michigan's federally recognized tribes are Anishinaabe.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Father Marquette was a 17th century missionary who settled in Michigan