Memorial fund established for James Bailey, state trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

A memorial fund has been established after an Indiana State Police trooper was struck and killed Friday while assisting police during a pursuit on Interstate 69, according to officials.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation announced the official fund for Master Trooper James Bailey, who died Friday as a result of the collision on the interstate. He served more than 15 years for ISP.

Donations can be made at indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes, or through Venmo at @indiana-fallen-heroes

Indiana State Police officials said Bailey at about 4:30 p.m. Friday was helping other troopers with a traffic backup from weather-related crashes on the interstate, just south of Auburn.

Bailey, 50, was told a person who was evading Fort Wayne Police officers was heading toward his location. Bailey began deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and critically injured.

He died at a hospital and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said in a statement after Bailey’s passing.

Police identified the accused driver as Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion. He was arrested and booked in DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.

The Dekalb County Prosecutor will determine final charges.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Memorial fund created for James Bailey, Indiana trooper killed on I-69