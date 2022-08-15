Memorial garden set up for West Melbourne officer who died unexpectedly draws tears, reflection

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Christina Navedo stood in the sun with her 17-year-old son Brandon on the north side of the West Melbourne Police Department and stared silently at the memorial wooden plaque to be dedicated to her husband.

Then she saw the words, ‘end of watch,’ carved into the wood and broke into tears.

Eddie Mae Walker, who had been her husband’s assistant, hugged her.

Christina Navedo and son Brandon place blue rocks at the memorial garden created in memory of West Melbourne Police Capt. Carlos Navedo, who was her husband and his father. The captain died unexpectedly on June 4, 2022. Dozens of volunteers, spearheaded by members of the West Melbourne Home Depot, along with several members of the City Council, Police Department and others, made this memorial garden at the police station.

“We’re celebrating,” she told Navedo as the two held on to each other at the moment. Navedo, her voice wavering with emotion, nodded then said, “I know, but I just saw that," pointing to the tribute.

Navedo, along with other family members stopped by as over 20 volunteers, and city council members, worked to create a memorial for her husband, West Melbourne Police Capt. Carlos Navedo.

West Melbourne Police Captain Carlos Nevado

Navedo died unexpectedly on June 4 as the result of a medical episode, the Police Department reported.

Within weeks, Home Depot, the home improvement store, offered a $5,000 grant to plant crotons, juniper bushes, and several memorial planters outside the department in honor of the officer.

“This is something that is a part of our core values, to help care for our community and to give back,” said Frank Branson, the store manager of the West Melbourne Home Depot location.

Navedo, born in Puerto Rico, joined the department in 2002 as a civilian desk officer.

He would play the part of a cowboy as a kid, family members said. Later, in high school, he talked about enlisting in the National Guard. He later moved to Florida and committed to becoming a police officer.

West Melbourne Police Capt. Carlos Navedo with his son Brandon.

He attended the police academy and joined the force — which covers 10 ½ acres nestled between Palm Bay and Melbourne — the following year.

The 47-year-old, who was also an entrepreneur, operating a hazardous materials clean-up service, had been named captain before his passing. He was also studying to become a home inspector.

“He was a quality guy and he really went out of his way for people. He was compassionate,” West Melbourne Police Chief Richard T. Wiley said as volunteers busily prepared the planters.

The new memorial area will allow workers at the 52-officer agency to have a quiet space and area to have lunch outside of the police headquarters on Minton Road.

Navedo’s family, including his sister, mother, and father, flew in from another memorial for him in Connecticut, arriving at 1 a.m. Monday. By 8 a.m., a semi-tractor trailer pulled up alongside police headquarters with the plants, soil, and garden stones. City Council members helped remove the grass and weeds.

Grey mountain granite stones were laid onto the plowed soil and put into the hand-assembled planters. Soil was added to the planters. The memorial plaques were also set to be added, organizers said.

Gloria Irizarry said her brother would have been humbled by the sight of the memorial.

A memorial garden is created in memory of West Melbourne Police Capt. Carlos Navedo, who died unexpectedly on June 4, 2022. Dozens of volunteers, spearheaded by workers from the West Melbourne Home Depot, along with several members of City Council, Police Department and others, made this memorial garden at the police station Aug. 15, 2022.

“This is overwhelming, the support they are showing. He was a community servant and he gave it all, 110 percent,” she said.

His mother said she hoped the memorial would inspire others to honor those serving in law enforcement.

“I feel very proud about what my son did. This is a legacy of that work,” she said looking at the emerging garden.

“May this empower others to honor our law enforcement officers.”

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

