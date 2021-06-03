Memorial for George Floyd to be taken down a year after his death

The memorial on the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, known as "George Floyd Square," will be taken down Thursday — more than a year after Floyd's death, the Washington Post reports.

Between the lines: "City leaders have faced increasing pressure to reopen the intersection because of what neighbors and business owners describe as an uptick in violence in the area," the Post writes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Imez Wright, who worked as a security guard near the memorial, was killed during a shooting at the intersection in March.

The one-year anniversary of Floyd's death last month was disrupted by gunshots, according to NBC Chicago.

The Minneapolis Police Department was not involved with the removal of the memorial, per CBS Minnesota.

State of play: The city's move to reopen the intersection comes a day after the sentencing hearing of Derek Chauvin, where prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison after being convicted of murder and manslaughter.

What they're saying: Sarah McKenzie, a spokeswoman for the city of Minneapolis, told the Post, "This is a community-led reconnection process with the City supporting efforts to reopen the intersection while preserving artworks and memorials to George Floyd."

She also told the Post that the city is working with a community group on the transition of the memorial.

Mayor Jacob Frey said the decision was made as part of the city’s plan to “help restore and heal the community,” in a joint statement with city council members Thursday.

Go deeper: Families of police shooting victims left with years of pain, little sense of justice

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free