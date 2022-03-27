Memorial grows for Everett officer killed in line of duty

An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty is being remembered and honored by his community.

Flowers, teddy bears and messages of love now spill over a squad car in Everett. A memorial for fallen officer Dan Rocha continues to grow on the corner of Wall Street and Wetmore Avenue.

“Wrapped in love and honor, God holds you now,” a chalk message on the sidewalk says.

Hundreds showed up Saturday to pay homage to Rocha. The 41-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Everett Starbucks Friday afternoon.

“An altercation occurred and the suspect fired a gun several times,” said Courtney O’Keefe, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Veteran Trish Roth pressed pause on her Saturday plans to pay her respects at the memorial.

“This is striking too close to home in Everett, it really is,” said Roth. “They have our backs. We should have theirs.”

Community members pinned blue ribbons above their hearts to show their support. Taylor Martin of Everett, who helped organized the memorial, told KIRO 7, “I hope that it signifies the importance of the police force out here and what they really do for us.”

A suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first- and second-degree murder.

He is expected to have his first court appearance in Everett Monday afternoon.

He has a lengthy criminal record out of eastern Washington.

A solemn procession began just before 10:45 p.m. Friday when Rocha’s body was escorted to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rocha is the first Everett police officer to die in the line of duty in more than two decades.

Rocha is survived by his wife, two sons and a large extended family.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP