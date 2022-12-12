Memorial grows outside Gwinnett car dealership where masked man gunned down woman

A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 34-year-old woman was gunned down while at work.

Courtney Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road around 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a man wearing a mask walked into the store and shot Owens.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins is getting reaction from the community about Owens’ shocking murder, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Investigators say they are still searching for the shooter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]