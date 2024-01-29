Memorial held for 17-year-old killed in Goodlettsville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones gathered in East Nashville Sunday to remember a 17-year-old whose life was cut short after a deadly home invasion in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

Family held a memorial and balloon release for Ra’King Hammonds in Cleveland Park on Sunday, Jan. 28.

“He was a baby, first of all; he was somebody’s child, he was somebody’s cousin, he was somebody’s brother,” Ra’King’s cousin, Shay Hancock, said. “And one thing that never changed or wavered was his heart, and it was very big, very big, and one thing he loved was his family.”

According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, two masked individuals, armed with AR-style weapons, entered an apartment at the Retreat at Dry Creek Farms on Friday, Jan. 19 and opened fire.

Authorities said several people were treated for gunshot wounds, but Ra’King’s family told News 2 that he was the minor pronounced dead at the hospital following the home invasion.

“It hurts because he was so young and I can only imagine what he was going through or felt when this happened to him,” said Ra’King’s aunt, Malissa Hill.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, detectives told News 2 a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the home invasion. There is no word on the suspect’s identity or the charges against them.

However, Ra’King’s family said a second teen has been arrested in the case. News 2 reached out to the Goodlettsville Police Department for more information on that suspect, but we have yet to hear back.

“Look at what you did. What a waste of a life,” Hancock said. “Why throw your life in the trash for nothing? To take somebody else’s life for nothing, it doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Aunts, uncles, and cousins remembered Ra’King as a hard-working Hunters Lane High School senior, adding that he was considering joining the military after graduation.

Ra’King’s family said they have growing concerns about gun violence, especially after the teen’s death.

“What were they going to get from him? What did they get out of killing him? What was the satisfaction out of that? Now you’ve lost your life because you did a senseless murder. Like, we’ve got to do better,” another cousin, Miyaka Bridgeforth, said.

Ra’King’s mother, who is still heartbroken, didn’t want to go on camera, but she told News 2 it’s still unclear how her son knew the suspects and what led to the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.

