Memorial to held Saturday for slain CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

A memorial will be held on Saturday for CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, who was shot on Feb. 11, 2022, in an apparent road rage incident while on the job.

Rivera died from his injuries a few days later.

Friends and family will gather at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Graham and Trade Street in north Charlotte, where the shooting happened.

According to police, Rivera was shot while driving on his route in Uptown. Darian Thavychith is accused of firing those shots over an argument. He was arrested following a nationwide manhunt that ended in Kansas.

A judge denied bond for Thavychith in October.

At the time of his death, Rivera’s mother spoke about what it was like to no longer have her son.

“He had a tremendous heart and he had a tremendous smile, and they took all that away from his kids,” Sylvia Rivera said. “He loves them and moved down here for them, they don’t have a dad.”

The service will be open to the public.

