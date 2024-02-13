Memorial to be held for teen killed in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Clint ISD will be celebrating the life of a teen who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Horizon City last week.

A memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Miguel Romero at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Auxiliary Gym at Horizon High School.

Romero was a student at Horizon High School.

Oscar Solis, 54, was arrested in connection with the crash and is facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.

