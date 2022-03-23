Memorial High student's alleged killer to plead guilty next week to 2017 shooting

Mar. 23—Alleged teenage killer Jaiden Ciruzzi is expected to appear in court on Monday and plead guilty to the 2017 shooting death of a beloved Manchester Memorial High School student, according to the case calendar.

Ciruzzi was 16 when he allegedly shot and killed Ian Jewell, 18, in a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown. He has since been certified to stand trial as an adult and faces both first- and second-degree murder charges.

Police have said that Jewell was expecting to sell thousands of dollars of LSD to Ciruzzi at the time of his death.

According to his online case calendar, Ciruzzi, who is now 20, is expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday to enter a plea to a charge of second-degree murder. The court calendar said Ciruzzi will return on June 2 for sentencing. He has been awaiting trial in Hillsborough County's Valley Street jail in Manchester.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison but with the possibility of parole. Judges have wide latitude to set a minimum prison sentence, after which a defendant is eligible for parole.

The homicide prosecutor in the case said he can't discuss the case until the plea hearing.

"Any comment by me would be premature," said Peter Hinckley, a senior assistant New Hampshire Attorney General.

The trial in the four-year-old case had been scheduled to start next month.

Hinckley said he could not answer questions about any plea deal.

In most Superior Court cases, defense attorneys file notices to plead guilty, and those notices often provide the terms of any plea deal. No such notice is filed in this case.

According to the calendar, prosecutors and defense attorneys met with Superior Court Judge Will Delker last week and the plea hearing was scheduled.

The Union Leader has been unable to reach Ciruzzi's attorney, James Reis.

Ciruzzi was initially represented by a public defender, who said the case was about systemic failures in New Hampshire, including teenagers who can purchase drugs over the Internet and the easy access that kids have to guns.

Story continues

Ciruzzi eventually fired his public defender.

According to police accounts of the crime, Ciruzzi had traded marijuana for two stolen handguns in the weeks leading up to Jewell's homicide.

He twice attempted to use the guns to rob other dealers of their drugs. One attempt involved marijuana. It's unclear what the other attempt involved.

On Nov. 19, 2017, he met Jewell in a parking lot and got into the backseat of Jewell's car. He pointed a semi-automatic Ruger LC9 handgun at Jewell. Jewell knocked the gun out of his hand, a struggle ensued and Jewell was shot and killed.

Ciruzzi had filed papers claiming self-defense, and police said that Jewell had threatened to beat up Ciruzzi during their confrontation.

Jewell was a Memorial High School honor student and track athlete. Hundreds attended a vigil in the days after his death.