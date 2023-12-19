Memorial for homeless people in Santa Fe who died this year scheduled Thursday

Dec. 18—People in communities across the nation will gather Thursday to mourn and honor those experiencing homelessness who died in the past year.

The deaths include at least 36 people in Santa Fe, who will be remembered at a memorial at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"It's the most important thing we do all year because it's to honor and remember the people that so many easily forgot," said Joe Dudziak, known to many in the local homeless community as "Chaplain Joe," who helped organize the event.

Throughout the year, organizers keep a list of rumored deaths in the homeless community and work to confirm them, said Dudziak, who operates a street outreach mission. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the list was about 26 or 27 people a year, he said, but the number has increased. Last year, the vigil honored 37 people.

Several more names could be added to this year's list of 36 before Thursday's event, he said.

The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which has hosted the event for 19 years, counted the highest death toll among Santa Fe's homeless community in 2021, at 39 people.

Not all of the people who died this year were homeless at the time of their death, Dudziak said. Causes of death varied, he added, among them drug overdoses and car crashes.

Still, Dudziak believes homelessness played a role in each death.

"I'm sure all of them had their life shortened from being homeless," he said. "Those four walls really protect you."

Organizers have shifted the focus of the memorial away from how each person died.

"We try to focus on how they lived and celebrate their life and not their death," Dudziak said.

Dec. 21, the winter solstice, is marked as National Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day. Winter is the most dangerous time for those without housing, as freezing temperatures can prove deadly within hours.