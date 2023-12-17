Memorial honors four teens killed in crash

Dec. 16—ESPAÑOLA — A candlelight vigil Saturday evening in Española supported family, siblings, friends and classmates of four teenagers recently killed in a two-vehicle crash.

As the sun set, more than 100 people gathered in front of four tables in the Plaza de Española with balloons, flowers and photographs of Isaiah Gonzales, Touré Jerome Tsosie, Guillermo Terrazas and Sean Montoya.

Montoya, 16, and Terrazas, 17, were juniors at Española Valley High School, classmates said, while Tsosie, 18, graduated from the school last year. Gonzales, also 18, was a senior at Española's Victory Faith Christian Academy.

All four teens died at the scene of a head-on crash around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 9 on U.S. 84 northwest of Española. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames, New Mexico State Police said in a news release. State police did not respond to a request for comment Saturday about the cause of the crash.

"I know we can't make sense of this all," the Rev. James Martinez from Rock Christian Fellowship Church said to the tearful crowd. "All our time on Earth is just temporary."

Tsosie, a member of Santa Clara Pueblo, was a "young soul," with a lot of ahead of him, his mother, Victoria Rivera said. He had just received a welding certificate from Northern New Mexico College and had also started his own clothing brand; the family bought him a trademark for the brand as a graduation gift, Rivera said.

An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed skateboarding, fishing and generally being in the mountains, he had wanted to snowboard every day this winter and had asked for a snowboard and season pass for Christmas, she added.

Gonzales, who was Diné and lived in Santa Cruz, was passionate about martial arts, doing jujitsu, kickboxing and Muay Thai, his friend Louie Gallegos said. He also took work seriously, with a job at a pizza chain, working harder than other kids at his age, his stepmom said.

Montoya, from Ohkay Owingeh, loved games like basketball and "jamming out" listening to music, said Craig Calvert, who said people consider him Montoya's older brother.

"He truly was a good friend," Calvert said. "And he was always looking out for his family. He was a genuine leader."

All of the teens were "full of life," friend Martin Martinez said.

Guillermo, who lived in Chamita, was one of those people who is always smiling, Martinez said.

"In the most craziest situations, in the most saddest situations, anything, he always found a way to make you laugh," Martinez said.

Martinez's mom, Heather Velarde, who organized the vigil, said earlier this week the teens' deaths have been devastating for the community. GoFundMe pages set up for the families of each of the four teens had raised between $3,000 to $8,000 as of Saturday.