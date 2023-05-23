Memorial honors New Mexico officers who died while serving

May 23—They came to say thank you — and farewell.

There were hundreds in the crowd: men, women, teens, children and infants. Even the young ones who may not have understood the significance of the event remained still and quiet, almost as if they knew something important was happening.

Others were in uniform, which was fitting for the event, which honored seven New Mexico police officers who died in the line of duty between May 2018 and July 2022.

They were, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham put it, "guys you could count on."

The state Department of Public Safety held the one-hour memorial service Tuesday morning to ensure people "honor, respect and never forget" those who died on the job, said Benjamin A. Baker, interim director of the state Law Enforcement Academy.

Among those honored was Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran, killed in a crash in March 2022 during a high-speed chase of a driver who led police into oncoming traffic on Interstate 25.

The somber service was included a rendition of taps, flags flying at half staff, a 21-gun salute and the emotions that come with the loss of a loved one.

The silence accompanying the presentation of folded flags to family members of fallen police officers was broken only by the sound of sobs.

The memorial included prayers and the introduction of family members of about 20 fallen police officers, including the seven honored Tuesday.

Nearby stood a stone memorial featuring the names of 217 New Mexico law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty dating to territorial days.

In front of that were physical reminders of the seven officers who lost their lives in recent years.

Seven officer caps.

Seven badges.

Seven pairs of footwear.

As part of the ceremony, seven wreaths were laid nearby.

Lujan Grisham noted that just a week ago two police officers in Farmington were wounded responding to reports of a man — later identified as 18-year-old Beau Wilson — indiscriminately firing upon people. Wilson killed three people before he was shot and killed by officers.

Along with Duran, the seven honored Tuesday included Deputy Charles Bryan Vannatta of the Curry County Sheriff's Office; Lt. Fred Douglas Beers III, Undersheriff Larry Koren and Deputy Michael Adam Levison of the Bernallilo County Sheriff's Office; Undersheriff Jeffrey Mark Montoya of the Colfax County Sheriff's Office; and Sgt. Thomas Dean Vitale of New Mexico State Police.

Lujan Grisham noted three of the officers — Beers, Koren and Levison — died in a July 2022 crash of a helicopter providing bucket drops during a fire, while two others — Montoya and Vannatta — died of complications from COVID-19.

Vitale died of an undisclosed illness shortly after helping to apprehend an "uncooperative suspect," Lujan Grisham said.

Christina Vannatta, widow of Charles Vannatta, said her husband followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps in pursuing a career as an officer.

She said law enforcement was "his life."

Receiving a folded flag honoring her husband's service filled her with "hurt ... and honor," she said.

Other family members spoke of the need to respect and support police officers in a time when gun violence, an accident or illness can take them without regard for the uniform or badge they are wearing.

"We need to honor people like that," said Robert Anaya, a cousin of Jeffrey Montoya. "They are people who sacrifice and don't get the recognition."

Vitale's widow, Linda Vitale, said after the memorial she was thankful her husband and the others were being remembered.

"We're really very grateful for those who put their lives on the line for people who don't appreciate it anymore," she said.

Earlier this year the FBI released a report saying 118 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2022. Of those, about half — 60 — died as a result of criminal activity, the report said.