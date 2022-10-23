Memorial honors slain Hollywood officer a year after his death

The park where Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was shot and killed became a makeshift memorial in the days after his death in October 2021, its fence adorned with flowers and homemade signs that thanked him for his service.

A year later, that memorial is permanent. The playground of Mara Berman Giulianti Park now bears Chirino’s name. Those who enter from the southeast side will pass by a memorial marker.

The Hollywood Police Department held a ceremony at the park in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of Hollywood Sunday afternoon, inaugurating the memorial and celebrating Chirino’s life with food trucks and bounce houses.

Chirino, 28, was well-loved within the police force and outside of it. Thousands of people attended his funeral last November, including firefighters, paramedics and police officers from across the country. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, U.S Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, and Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy also came to pay respects.

“We are here to celebrate a man who was irreplaceable — a man who comes around only once in a lifetime, " said Jovany Coronado of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at the funeral that November day. “...Everything in life is temporary. ...Brother, you did a hell of a job and I love you.”

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty in the case against the accused killer, Jason Banegas, 19, who told investigators that he accidentally shot Chirino while trying to shoot himself.

On Oct. 17, 2021, Chirino was called to the neighborhood on a complaint that a young man or teen on a bicycle was riding around trying to open car doors. Within 30 minutes of the call, Chirino was shot in the face after trying to wrestle a gun from Banegas. Chirino died a few hours later.

Banegas said he did not know Chirino was shot at the time, according to the arrest warrant. He faces a charge of first degree murder, among several other charges, including burglary and resisting an officer with violence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A pre-trial conference has been set for Dec. 2.