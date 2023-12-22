Memorial for lives lost on Portland streets takes somber tone after record-breaking year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year, people experiencing homelessness die on Portland streets.

A night of remembrance that is held for them annually took an especially somber tone Thursday night in the wake of a new report recording the highest number of homeless deaths since the statistics were first tracked over a decade ago.

At Bybee Lakes Hope Center in North Portland, a re-entry facility for those experiencing homelessness, the 315 lives lost on the city streets last year were remembered with lit candles.

“We could find some light in the middle of the darkness,” remarked Alan Evans, the founder and president of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, the non-profit organization that runs Bybee Lakes.

According to Multnomah County’s annual Domicile Unknown 2022 report, which was released this week, the leading cause of death for those 315 souls lost was drug overdose. Evans says its a reflection of a greater societal problem we’re all grappling with that he wants to help change.

“We’ve actually made using easier than recovery. We want to promote the opportunity to say people need an alternative. What if we could — in a trauma-informed manner — offer people the opportunity to truly change their life?”

It’s not just those who were lost last year, but all the lives lost throughout all the years who are given remembrance during the vigil. The first flickering flame placed on the hope memorial wall this year was in the name of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s own brother, Timothy, whom he lost in 2013.

“He had a great voice, and he was hilarious and was often the life of the party,” Ryan said.

Ryan went on to say that he thinks the issue of homelessness is holistic, encompassing the realms of housing, addiction and mental health. Addressing all three issues and more is the only way to “start moving forward with pragmatic action and measure what we’re doing and keep investing in what’s working and let go of what’s not.” He continued,

“When you put someone who is suffering daily from addictions and mental health and behavioral health complexities and place them into a single occupancy apartment and think they’re going to be okay, you’re just putting an exclamation point [on] isolation and it doesn’t work. So we need those on ramps of support.”

In 2022, 91 deaths of people experiencing homelessness were attributed to or associated with fentanyl. That represents 74% of the 123 total overdose deaths. As an illustration of how easy it is to get drugs on the streets nowadays, Evans said one of his outreach coordinators was approached.

“A guy came up to him said, hey, I can get you three pills for $1 — that easy for it to happen.”

Evans added that he’s familiar more than most with the simplicity of “staying exactly where you’re at” when it comes to the cycle of a street life fueled by drug addiction since he “lived on the streets for over 25 years.”

Evans cited funding for services as a key issue. In that regard, the Bybee Lakes Hope Center is part of the area-wide conversation since they received $1.5 million of Multnomah County’s unexpected deluge of $63 million for funding projects relevant to the issue.

Wrap-around services, Evans says, are key to creating pathways for change in the lives of people living on the street.

County chair Jessica Vega Pederson released a statement Thursday saying they’ve made efforts this year to mitigate the issue of people living on the streets, including expanding day and nighttime shelters and outreach, funding recovery housing, stabilization services, rental assistance and improving relationships with city and state leaders.

