Memorial: Nobel prize is a tribute, but the struggle gets no easier

3
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - It may have been one of the highest accolades that the international community can bestow, but to the human rights defenders of Russia's Memorial, the Nobel Peace Prize was above all a reminder of continued struggle and sacrifice.

"I want this award to help somehow," said Yan Rachinsky, head of the Memorial Human Rights Centre. "But in any case - it indicates priorities."

He was not holding a celebratory news conference but instead trying to make himself heard on a noisy Moscow street after a court hearing in Memorial's latest one-sided battle with Russian authorities, who want to seize its vast and unique archive of records of historical and contemporary state repression.

He noted that one of Memorial's founders, the late dissident and nuclear physicist Andrey Sakharov, had received the Peace Prize while campaigning against Soviet repression, activities for which he was later banished into internal exile.

"It didn't help Sakharov," he said.

The Memorial Human Rights Centre, with a contemporary brief, and its sister Memorial International, dedicated to documenting political repression in the communist Soviet Union and helping rehabilitate its victims, are both banned in Russia and officially dissolved under a decades-long campaign to silence political dissent.

"We are continuing our work defending human rights. It hasn't stopped, it goes on," Oleg Orlov, head of Memorial International, told the handful of assembled reporters, most of them foreign.

Asked if the award would somehow help to reduce the pressure from officialdom, he replied: "I fear not."

Orlov listed a series of imprisoned opposition figures, starting with leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as well as the anti-war movement Vesna (Spring) that has been illegally organising unsanctioned protests against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"I think they're more worthy of this award than we are," he said, also remembering the journalist Anna Politkovskaya, assassinated in 2006 after reporting on the horrors of President Vladimir Putin's second war against Chechen rebels.

"We regard this award as a tribute to the entire Russian human rights community," Orlov said, suggesting that Moscow's treatment of human rights was far from a purely domestic concern.

"When one country crushes human rights," he said, "that country becomes a threat to the world."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine’s Resilience Transcends the Battlefield

    A series of polls suggests that the war has increased the Ukrainian people’s trust in their government

  • Are Putin’s nuclear threats really likely to lead to Armageddon?

    The realities underlying the menacing vocabulary are a grey area – it is far from certain that Putin would be prepared to use nuclear weapons

  • Arrest made in shooting death of Fresno man. Police still seeking public’s help

    Callers can remain completely anonymous.

  • What OPEC's latest move means for Biden and Putin

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital

    In this article, we will take a look at some of the notable pharma stocks to buy according to Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital. To skip our analysis of Steven Boyd’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital. […]

  • Donegal explosion: Multiple injuries after incident at service station

    A number of people are being treated in hospital in the Irish county of Donegal following an explosion at a service station on Friday, medical officials said.

  • One Ukrainian teacher faced an odyssey after fleeing the invasion. She wound up in Oshkosh, teaching about the conflict.

    Oksana Katsanivska made the impossible choice to flee her home country. A chance friendship with a UW-Oshkosh professor changed her life.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    KYIV — Ukraine’s emergency service says the death toll from a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11. The service said Friday 21 people were rescued from the rubble of residential buildings that were hit with modified S-300 missiles. Regional Governor Oleksandr Staruch posted on his Telegram channel that this was not random, but a deliberate strike on multi-story buildings.

  • Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

    President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday. The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.

  • OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

    The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf. The White House pushed hard to prevent the OPEC output cut, these sources said.

  • Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says

    Russia's prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

  • U.S. accuses Russia of exploiting Africa resources to fund Ukraine war

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused Russian mercenaries on Thursday of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage." U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the Wagner Group of mercenaries are exploiting natural resources and "these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine."

  • Here's Why Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Will Be Disappearing From Social Media Soon

    Instagram is about to be a no-go for the subject of 'Inventing Anna.'

  • Explainer-What will change if federal marijuana ban is loosened?

    U.S. President Joe Biden has said he would pardon people convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession, and that his administration is reconsidering the classification of cannabis, which has been in the most dangerous category of drugs. The move has been welcomed by some as a long-overdue reform, but the effects of reclassifying marijuana are not clear, and could end up meaning more regulation rather than less. Relatively few people in the United States are convicted of simple possession in federal court.

  • Canada buys land in France's Juno Beach due to condo plan

    The purchase stops a development on land where allied troops first arrived ashore in France on D-Day.

  • How Ukraine’s advances are cornering Putin, making the war more dangerous

    Ukraine is racking up wins in its battle against Russia, pushing Kremlin forces out of occupied towns in the northeast and breaking through enemy lines in the south. Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war, and his frantic efforts to regain momentum through conventional means are destined to fail, according to defense experts and…

  • Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Bournemouth will try to make it five games unbeaten, while lowly Leicester go for back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

  • Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

    The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K. finalist. In all, seven British cities had applied to hold the pan-continental music competition.

  • Russian-installed official slams Moscow top brass

    STORY: After more than seven months of war in Ukraine, Russia's most basic war aims are still not achieved while Russian forces have suffered a series of battlefield defeats in recent months, forcing Putin to announce a partial mobilization.In a four-minute video message on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the annexed Kherson region, followed suit, publicly lambasting the "generals and ministers" in Moscow for failing to understand the problems on the front."Indeed, many say: if they were a defense minister who had allowed such a state of affairs, they could, as officers, have shot themselves," Stremousov, 45, said. "But you know the word 'officer' is an incomprehensible word for many."Such public - and insulting - censure of Putin's military chiefs from within the system used to be extremely rare in Russia, but a series of defeats on the battlefield in Ukraine has prompted some of Putin's allies to rebuke top generals.Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, ridiculed generals, saying the military was riddled with nepotism and that senior officers should be stripped of their ranks and sent to the front barefoot to atone for their sins.

  • LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. out for the year following shoulder surgery

    LSU's receiver depth takes a hit with Hilton sidelined for the remainder of 2022.