Memorial service planned for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer found dead in her home

A memorial service has been announced for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who was found dead on Monday.

Angela Starnes died in her Gastonia home, according to her obituary on the Greene Funeral Services website. She was 48.

No cause of death has been released yet.

Officer Angela Starnes died unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

The service will be held at Belmont Abbey Cathedral, 100 Belmont Mount Holly Road in Belmont, at 3 p.m., May 28. Her family will receive friends at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Road in Gastonia, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to KinderMourn, a Charlotte group that provides support to bereaved parents, grieving children and teens.

CMPD officers will wear mourning bands in her honor, Chief Johnny Jennings said.

“Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly,” Jennings posted on Twitter this week.

About Angela Starnes

Starnes became a law enforcement officer in 2003, and she spent the early part of her career with the Belmont Abbey College Police Department, the Belmont Police Department and the Charlotte Area Transit System, according to her obituary.

She joined CMPD in 2012 and worked her way up from patrol officer to “her dream job” as a homicide detective in June 2019, according to the obituary.

Known as “GiGi,” Starnes “loved spending time with her grand babies and her canine ‘niece,’” Kitty Pasour wrote in the obituary. Starnes also “loved” traveling, especially to the beach, Pasour wrote.

In April 2018, CMPD honored Starnes as its Officer of the Month after she went out of her way to buy a meal and a bus ticket for a stranger stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport during a snowstorm, Queen City News reported.

Starnes, who was born in Rock Hill, grew up in Gastonia and graduated from Ashbrook High School in 1991, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Her husband, Shane, also was a CMPD officer and police chief at Belmont Abbey College in Gaston County for 25 years. He died in July 2014 after being diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma.

Angela Starnes is survived by her fiancé, Jeff Palmer, two daughters, a stepdaughter, three grandchildren, and other family members, according to the obituary.