Memorial service to remember fallen Joplin police officers

Mar. 7—The Joplin Police Department will host a memorial service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its Public Safety Training Facility, 5102 Swede Lane, to remember March 8, 2022.

On that day last year, a gunman shot and killed Joplin Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey.

During the memorial service, police Chief Sloan Rowland and others will speak "to the sacrifices of that day and the heroic acts of our officers," according to a news release from Capt. Will Davis.

Admission is open to the public. Seating and parking may be limited depending on attendance.