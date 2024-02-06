Memorial run honors fallen NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott in Las Cruces

Hundreds of spectators and participants showed up for the First Annual Darrian Jarrott Memorial Run, Sunday morning, Feb. 4, 2024, in front of City of Las Cruces Office Complex.

New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021. Jarrott was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-10 between Las Cruces and Deming.

He was assisting Homeland Security Investigations in pulling over Omar Felix Cueva near milepost 101.

Cueva exited his car during the stop and opened fired, killing the 28-year-old officer.

Cueva was later shot and killed following a pursuit that ended near Las Cruces.

A stretch of Interstate 10 was dedicated in Jarrott's name in 2021, following his death.

