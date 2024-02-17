Memorial service scheduled during groundbreaking event at Heritage Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens will be remembered during an upcoming ceremony at Heritage Park in east Bakersfield.

On Feb. 21, Kern County leaders plan to introduce a memorial of two teens who were killed in the area and celebrate groundbreaking of an upcoming enhancement project. The celebrations start at 11 a.m. at Heritage Park, located at 8636 Bernard St. T

he teens, Alejandro Vargas and Angel Berumen, were struck by vehicles and later died in the hospital years ago.

McDonald’s offering free food for California residents: How to redeem the limited-time deal

Kern County has secured $4.2 million through the Clean California Local Grant Program and plans on starting construction soon. Lighted walking paths, a group picnic pavilion and 68 new trees are just some of the additions coming soon to the park, according to officials.

Other enhancements are coming to the irrigation system, shaded play structures and the soccer field as well. This event will be led by Kern County’s Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez and her supporting staff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.