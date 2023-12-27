Memorial service scheduled for Laura Lynch in El Paso; event in Fort Worth also planned

Details are not set in place yet but Laura Lynch —founding member of the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks— will have a memorial service in Fort Worth.

Lynch, was killed Friday in a head on collision in West Texas. Her obituary, published in the El Paso Times, announced a memorial service for Jan. 6 in El Paso and “future” plans for one in Fort Worth.

Lynch was born in El Paso and raised in Dell City, about 95 miles northeast of El Paso. She split her time between homes in Fort Worth and Dell City, according to the obituary.