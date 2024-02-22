Memorial services set for Shawnee woman killed at Kansas City Chiefs victory rally

Memorial services for Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old Shawnee woman struck by gunfire and killed at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration last week, have been scheduled for this weekend.

A rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church at 3333 Broadway Blvd. in Kansas City, which will be followed by a visitation from 7-9 p.m., according to an obituary for Lopez-Galvan.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

The obituary, which said Lopez-Galvan is survived by her husband, two children, a stepchild and four grandchildren, described her as a beloved figure known for her work as “DJ Lisa G,” who volunteered extensively in the metro.

“Lisa’s vibrant personality illuminated every room she entered, always bringing laughter and forging new friendships,” the obituary said. “Her legacy as a beacon of joy will continue through her music and humor. She was a bright light that will continue to shine upon us forever.”

Two men — Lyndell Mays of Raytown, 23, and Dominic Miller of Kansas City, 18 — have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at the rally that left Lopez-Galvan dead last week. Ballistics evidence showed that it was gunfire from Miller’s handgun that killed her, according to court documents.

In an online tribute, one woman wrote of her fondness for Lopez-Galvan: “You will forever be in my heart, not forgotten. Godspeed to your eternal light, jamming Tex-Mex music with your loved ones in Heaven. My prayers for strength & comfort for the Lopez-Galvan family in this difficult time.”

Wrote another woman: “I was glad to have her be a part of my life. Always so kind and never Met a stranger. Always happy and Always So PROUD of her Family and Community. Continued prayers of strength and comfort during this difficult time. Fly Hi Mija until we meet again.”

Flowers and other items have been left at a memorial for the victims of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting, including for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, that is in the parking lot of Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Kansas City.