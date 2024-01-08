Memorial to slain Bensalem teen Peter Romano vandalized. Here’s what was captured on video

Bensalem police are looking for the person who vandalized a memorial to 14-year-old Peter Romano, who was killed in a triple shooting in Bensalem on Halloween.

Authorities allege a suspect was captured on surveillance video shortly after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day taking what appears to be a club to the memorial in the 2600 block of Bristol Pike where it meets Woodbine Avenue.

The day after the Oct. 31 shooting, family and friends began assembling photos, balloons, candles and flowers along a brick wall near where Peter was shot. It had continued to expand to include a Christmas tree.

A family friend driving by the shopping center found the damage on New Year’s Day, police said.

The new memorial for 14-year-old Peter Romano as seen on Jan. 6, 2024, a week after Bensalem police allege someone used a baseball bat to destroy it. Peter was killed in a triple shooting at the Bensalem shopping center on Oct. 31, 2023.

This still shot from surveillance video shows the suspect Bensalem police believe vandalized a memorial to Peter Romano, a 14-year-old Bensalem teen killed in a triple-shooting on Halloween night.

“It was a terrible thing to do. I can’t believe someone would do that to a grieving family,” said Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey.

The vandalism does not appear to be related to the triple shooting, which left Romano, a Cecelia Snyder Middle School student, dead and two other teens injured, McVey said.

Authorities are “extremely confident” that Sean Hughes, 19, of Lower Makefield, was the suspect responsible for the shooting, McVey said. Hughes completed suicide in Marysville, Ohio, where he fled, on Nov. 2.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, McVey said. He added authorities are not releasing any suspected motive for the shooting until they conclude Hughes acted alone.

Family and friends immediately replaced the destroyed memorial, which as of Saturday stretched about 12-feet long. It included multiple photos of Peter, letters, fresh flowers, lights, candles, a Christmas tree and Valentine’s Day decorations.

The destruction of the memorial devastated the Romano family, who visit the memorial daily to pray and grieve, Peter’s aunt, Angela Romano said.

“We’re there every day. There hasn’t been a day we haven’t been there,” she said. “We’ve been through enough. We really didn’t need this.”

On Monday, Romano said that the family is confident that police will identify the vandal, who McVey said would face a criminal mischief charge.

Bensalem police are asking anyone with information about the New Year’s Day vandalism of the Peter Romano memorial to contact them at 215-633-3663 or submit a tip electronically through the Crimewatch website.

