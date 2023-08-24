Memorial for teenagers killed vanishes

TechCrunch

GM's best-selling EV is sticking around after all. GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday during the company's quarterly earnings call that the company will produce a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV outfitted with its new Ultium architecture that includes a new battery cell design. The decision comes just three months after Barra had announced GM would stop producing its two top-selling EVs: the Chevy Bolt and its larger sibling, the Bolt EUV, by the end of 2023.