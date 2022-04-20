New memorial unveiled in Piedmont Park for woman stabbed more than 50 times

A new memorial is in place in Piedmont Park to remember a woman whose murder has not been solved.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy unveiled a memorial bench for Katie Janness on Wednesday.

Someone stabbed Janness and her dog in the park in July of 2021.

“I know that when i walk through the park, the thought of the murder always comes into my head” said park visitor Devonte Anderson.

Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were stabbed to death in the park on July 28, 2021. Janness’ girlfriend, Emma Clark, found their bodies near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after she pinged Janness’ location on her phone.

The murder received national attention. So far, police have not identified a suspect or made any arrests in the case.

Police said in March the case is now a forensic investigation.

“We are relying on the science and the technology,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said in March. “Investigations take time. We’ve been fortunate to get some of these high-profile cases solved in days and weeks. And then there are other cases that our team continues to work diligently to bring the people responsible to justice.”

Atlanta Police continue to meet with the FBI about the case. It is still an active investigation.