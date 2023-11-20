Memorial walk held in Boulder for road traffic victims
Dozens of Boulder residents gathered at the Pearl Street Mall Sunday to walk and bike in remembrance of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Joey Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the contest.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.
The Sunday game topped 59 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.