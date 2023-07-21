MemorialforJanice Pockett Saturday in Tolland to mark the 50th anniversary of 7-year-old's disappearance

Jul. 20—In July 1973, Pockett pedaled away from her Anthony Road home in Tolland to retrieve a dead butterfly she hid under a rock days earlier.

A short time later, her mother and younger sister found Pockett's bike on Rhodes Road near a wooded area less than a mile from their home. Other than the bike, no other evidence or DNA was recovered from the scene.

Police initially thought the little girl was simply lost in the woods, but later a massive search effort launched with hundreds of volunteers scouring the woods for Pockett.

"I hope to honor her of course, but I'm really looking to bring attention to cold cases in general — other missing people, other victims of unsolved homicide," Pockett's sister, Mary Engelbrecht, said Thursday. "I just want people to remember that these cold cases are still out there and they really can be solved with the right resources."

Pockett is one of three young girls who went missing from the area in a span of eight years.

Debra Spickler and Lisa White — both 13-year-old Vernon residents — vanished in 1968 and 1974, respectively. A total of five female missing persons between the ages of 7 and 20 disappeared from Tolland and Vernon over a 10-year period encompassing those years. Two were found dead, while the other three — Pockett, Spickler, and White — remain missing.

Although there have been several potential suspects connected to Pockett's disappearance, none were ever charged in her disappearance.

Skeletal remains have been found in Vernon twice in the past 10 years, but DNA testing revealed one was a Manchester woman and the other was the body of man whose cause of death was ruled suicide.

The investigation remains active, and detectives and family remain hopeful someone will provide a key piece of information that will break the case open.

Engelbrecht has said that she doubts her sister will be found alive, but hopes someone will come forward so her family can give Pockett a proper burial.

"Yes, it's been 50 years, but I still do have hope that Janice's case and others can be solved," she said.

A $50,000 reward is still offered for each of the three active cases for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Saturday's memorial will feature some speakers who have family members who were victims of cold cases, as well as local leaders and true crime author M. William Phelps of Ellington.

Engelbrecht is also hoping to release 50 butterflies, representing one for each year her sister has been missing.

Attendees to Saturday's memorial are asked to park in the parking lot and bring their own lawn chairs.

The Cross Farms Recreation Area features a memorial bench honoring Pockett, which was unveiled 10 years ago during a similar remembrance event.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Pocket, Spickler, or White should call the Tolland County Cold Case tip line at 860-870-3228.