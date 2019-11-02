Memorializing the deadly Camp Fire 1 year later: 'Yes we're alive, but we're not the same'

PARADISE, Calif. — Donna Patterson says she's "one big walking trigger."

In the year since her death-defying escape from her home in the town of Paradise, she has suffered from insomnia, fears of crowds, inability to concentrate, fatigue, anxiety and a variety of other symptoms she refers to as "fire fog." She has been unable to find a mental health care professional with the ability to take on new patients: They're all booked, or overwhelmed themselves.

She says she'll mark the anniversary of the deadliest fire in California history — which broke out Nov. 8, 2018, and claimed 85 lives — avoiding the memories.

"It hasn't ended yet, that's what nobody wants to talk about," Patterson said. "Yes we're alive, but we're not the same. How are you supposed to celebrate that?"

Tattoos to memorialize the Camp Fire

Patterson isn't alone. Survivors of the Camp Fire are struggling to find ways to reclaim pieces of their lost lives, process grief and trauma, and memorialize the disaster.

Ink Majors Body Art tattoo parlor was among the first businesses to re-open this year in Paradise. Tattooist Major Montana says he has done more than 100 tattoos memorializing the fire, including two designs incorporating Ponderosa pines, the once-ubiquitous trees that fueled the firestorm.

As he works with his clients to personalize tattoos, he has become a sort of impromptu therapist to his clients.

"Once they start explaining what they want, the story of what happened to them on that day comes out," Montana said, saying that sessions often last hours longer than it takes to finish the tattoo so he can hear their whole story.

"A lot of people don't want to talk about what happened to them because they're afraid it'll be too much, so I've often been the first person they really get to tell."

Montana says he suffers from survivor's guilt, and often feels overwhelmed by the losses his clients recount. Still, he knows he is helping people process their grief.

"They feel they have changed inside, and want something to remind them of how they changed," he said.

Chico-based tattooist Zac Black has been so busy inking the skin of so many displaced Camp Fire survivors he's lost count. Among them was a group of seven nurses who evacuated patients — including a newborn by C-section with her mother — from Adventist Feather River Hospital in a thick cloud of ash and smoke, only to realize the ambulance in front of them had caught fire. Their outlook was so bleak, some made final phone calls to loved ones. In desperation for survival, the group broke into the nearest garage to harbor their patients, began clearing brush, and watering down the building.

One week later, they were sitting for Black in his shop, 12 Volt Tattoo.

"I think it helps people process because it gives people a reason to ask them about what happened to them that day," Black said.

Tattoos are just one of many ways people are finding to process their emotions in wake of the fire.

A phoenix of keys

The weekend of Nov. 1, the town of Paradise has planned three days of official anniversary ceremonies. Preparations have been underway for months. Mayor Jody Jones will attend along with her husband, Ron, who says he looks forward to "being drug around to everything."

Along Paradise's main thoroughfare, Skyway, now lined with newly reopened businesses alongside burned-out shells of buildings and empty lots, a parade of 85 flags will honor those who died in the fire.

Further up Skyway, there will be services at the town's oldest building, the Magalia Community Church, a wooden structure dating back to the 19th century which sits astride a collection of RVs and one of the last incomplete debris removal sites.

Some events are intended to bring a sense of normalcy back to the remaining residents. On an empty triangular lot, the town will break ground on a new Camp Fire memorial in Hope Plaza, a public monument to the blaze complete with a reflection sanctuary, interactive panels, and a metal sculpture of a Ponderosa pine etched with names of the deceased. And as the community did before the fire, residents will ice skate and share community meals.