Memories of Herb Kohl: Humility, humor, generosity over storied career

Herb Kohl was remembered Wednesday evening as a true Wisconsinite who remained down-to-earth even as he rose to the highest echelons in sports, politics and business.

"My reflection really is that for someone who was so quiet and gentle was also so big and giant in so many ways throughout a really storied, amazing life and career — several careers," said JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

Kohl died Wednesday at 88 years old after a short illness, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the former U.S. senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner and retail shopping magnate.

Each stage of his life built on the last, said Chuck Pruitt, who knew Kohl for nearly 40 years.

Reaction streamed in:

Longtime friend Ric Cobb

“He was just the most generous person in the world,” said Kohl’s longtime friend, Ric Cobb.

They first met in the late 1960’s when Kohl accompanied Marquette coach Al McGuire on a recruiting trip to New York. Cobb, a center, was a top prize. Cobb’s uncle kept telling the men that his nephew needed to eat more fruit. So, once Cobb got to Milwaukee, he said Kohl sent him a basket of fresh fruit monthly.

For decades, Cobb sat beside Kohl at Bucks games. The owner tried to remain stoic and undemonstrative. But he was clearly into the games.

“Every time a good or bad thing would happen, he would be pounding on my legs,” Cobb said.

Gov. Tony Evers

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country.

“Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing.

“Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others. Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations.

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted—both near and far—in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant.”

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin on Wednesday evening called Kohl a great Wisconsinite, Milwaukeean and a man with a generous spirit.

Feigin estimated he had met Kohl for coffee or lunch every couple months for the past 10 years. What stuck with Feigin was not just Kohl's depth of knowledge about basketball but also his sense of humor.

"From the first moment to the last moment, he was always sincere, honest and genuine and he was a real pleasure to do business with," Feigin said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

“Senator Kohl was a dear friend and one of our very best public servants. In addition to his decades of devoted service in the U.S. Senate, he set the standard for NBA team ownership as the governor of his hometown Milwaukee Bucks for nearly 30 years.

"Through his purchase of the team, Senator Kohl ensured that the Bucks would stay in Milwaukee and remain an important pillar of the community. There was never any doubt about his extraordinary commitment to the franchise and city that he loved, and his vision and unparalleled financial contribution towards a new arena in Milwaukee will forever be remembered."

Responses also poured in on social media.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Johnson

Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler on X called Kohl a "pillar of the U.S. Senate, generous philanthropist, business leader, and former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin."

"We mourn the passing of a Wisconsin giant with a heart of gold. Every Wisconsinite knew: He was nobody's senator but ours," Wikler posted, a play on Kohl's memorable campaign slogan "Nobody's Senator but Yours."

Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming recalled on the social media platform a meeting in Kohl's office about federal tax credits.

"He was late coming in, I say '“'Apologies Senator, we’re here on money issues today.'”' Herb turns to me & says dryly, 'Brian, when you own a pro basketball team, every meeting is about money.'”' We all roared laughing," Schimming wrote.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin called Kohl her role model and a "true public servant."

"It didn’t matter how powerful the opposing forces were or how long the fight was, Herb was willing to take on any challenge if it meant a brighter future for Wisconsin," Baldwin said in a statement. "Herb was as generous as they come – with his resources, his knowledge, his time, and his heart. Wisconsin is lucky to have had Herb Kohl in our corner and we are undoubtedly a better, more just place because of his service. He truly was nobody’s senator but ours. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and the entire Badger State as we mourn the loss of a Wisconsin giant.”

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

"Herb Kohl was that amazing combination of thoughtful, kind, effective, down-to-Earth, and incisive. He was a great friend of mine from the day I entered the Senate. My thoughts are with Herb’s family and loved ones."

Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

"I'll say this about Herb Kohl, while he made a lot of money on selling the Bucks, he left a lot on the table to structure a deal that made it almost impossible for them to leave. So next time you cheer Giannis, pour out a little for Herb. RIP," Esenberg wrote on X.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

"My condolences are with the Kohl family. I’ll always fondly remember Herb as a kind man, and I cherish his loyalty to our great state—as evidenced by his efforts to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. May he rest in peace," he wrote on X.

This story will be updated.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Herb Kohl remembered for humility, humor, generosity