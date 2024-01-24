Their memories are 'not forgotten': Winnacunnet High School honors two fallen warriors

HAMPTON — Gold Star moms Donna McDermot and Kathy Currier said they take comfort in knowing the memory of their sons and other fallen soldiers are being kept alive in their hometown.

“It just makes me feel so good to know that all of the soldiers are not forgotten, especially in our community that he grew up in,” said Donna McDermot. “… I’m proud of (my son), and I’m proud of the community for coming together.”

More than 50 family, friends and community members gathered at Winnacunnet High School’s main entrance foyer Monday night to honor the memories of Army Spc. Ryan McDermot and Marine Cpl. Jonathan Currier, who lost their lives while in the service of their country.

Tracy Williams, WHS Class of 1981 and trustee of the Alumni Association, spoke during a ceremony honoring the memories of Army Spc. Ryan McDermot and Marine Cpl. Jonathan Currier.

McDermot, 26, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Dec. 21, 2013, at Fort Hood, Texas, while Currier died on Aug. 9, 2018, after being lost at sea during deployment aboard USS Essex, LHD-2. The ceremony was part of a rededication of the Alumni Association’s Military Honor Roll Plaque, which "honors the fallen heroic Warriors of Winnacunnet High School."

McDermot’s mother, Donna, said she felt “honored” that her son was being recognized.

Army Spc. Ryan McDermot died unexpectedly of natural causes on Dec. 21, 2013, at Fort Hood, Texas.

McDermot of Hampton was part of the WHS Class of 2005. He enlisted in the Army in 2010, where he served for the next three and half years with the Charlie Company in the 2nd Battalion at Fort Hood. During this time, he served one tour in Afghanistan.

Donna McDermot said the pain of losing a son never goes away.

However, she said they remember him through the happy times and his “funny jokes or his sense of humor.”

“Every day I talk to Ryan, I’ve got his room set up – I‘ve got all his medals and all of his coins,” said Donna.

McDermot’s sister, Lisa, said the holiday season, especially Christmas, is the most difficult time for the family. She said McDermot was supposed to come home for the holiday the day he died.

“He called the night before and said don’t forget to pick me up at the airport,” recalled Lisa.

Kathy Currier said she wears a pendant with her son’s squadron number and a bracelet with his name inscribed on it. She said wearing them “keeps him close.”

Marine Cpl. Jonathan Currier died on Aug. 9, 2018, after being lost at sea during deployment aboard USS Essex, LHD-2.

Currier was born in Exeter and was remembered as “a kind friend and committed serviceman.” He was part of the WHS Class of 2015 before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps that same year, where he served with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166 (Reinforced), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

“He had bone-crushing hugs – he’d give you a hug and break every bone in your body and he was always smiling,” recalled Kathy. “He loved flying… He was really proud of what he was doing.”

Currier’s dad, Chris, said attending events like this never gets easier.

“It’s nice that they’re doing it,” said Chris. “I just wish it wasn’t someone you knew whose name was going to be on the plaque.”

The plaque was first dedicated at the school on Memorial Day in 2007 and is on display in the main hallway of the school.

“This plaque is a solid reminder that these two young men, warriors and classmates, made the ultimate sacrifice not only for us present here today, but perhaps more importantly, for those who may pass by the plaque, stop, read their names, and honor their lives,” said Tracy Williams of the Class of 1981 and trustee of the Alumni Association.

The ceremony was hosted by the Winnacunnet Alumni Association, the American Legion Post 35, and the WHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

