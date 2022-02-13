Memory of Deadly Freeze Looms Large in Texas Oil-Regulator Election

Joe Carroll and Sergio Chapa
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When Texans cast their ballots this election cycle, they won’t just be choosing candidates: They’ll be broadcasting whether they think the sitting politicians during last year’s deadly freeze share any of the blame.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The battle to join the Texas Railroad Commission—which, despite its name, is one of the world’s most powerful energy regulators—is now under way. The race is the closest thing yet to a referendum on the handling of a historic storm that killed more than 200 people and paralyzed the second-largest U.S. state for almost a week.

One seat on the three-member panel that has regulated the state’s petroleum explorers for more than a century is up for grabs, with challengers to incumbent Chairman Wayne Christian, a Republican, seeking to shake up the agency roundly criticized for its performance during last year’s catastrophe. Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Monday, the anniversary of last year’s paralyzing storm.

“The Texas Railroad Commission played a major role in the February 2021 grid failure,” Luke Warford, a 32-year-old trying to become the first Democratic commissioner in almost three decades, said on his campaign website. “The Commission failed to enforce weatherization requirements on the industry, which led to the grid failing. Then, during the storm, the Commission was central in making billions for oil and gas executives and making Texans foot the bill.”

Related: Gas Sellers Reaped $11 Billion Windfall During Texas Freeze

The election is the first opportunity for Texas voters to render a verdict on the Railroad Commission’s culpability in last February’s cascading meltdown of energy, transport and water networks that stranded millions of residents for the better part of a week. The Commission has been broadly criticized for failing to foresee and plan for the disaster—and for being too cozy in general with the industry it’s supposed to oversee. The outcome has the potential to shift the focus of a regulator that’s unabashedly pro-fossil fuel and hostile to solar and wind, even as renewables make up an ever-larger share of Texas’s energy portfolio.

And voters may very well take a stand. Although Railroad Commission elections normally are obscure affairs that attract little attention from voters or ambitious political aspirants, there hasn’t been much forgetting time since last year’s unprecedented Arctic chill froze natural gas wells and wind turbines, plunging the state into darkness and chaos.

In fact, more than half of the respondents to a University of Houston poll of 1,400 registered English- and Spanish-speaking voters said they plan to factor in how elected officials handled the freeze when they vote in the November general election. If there’s a repeat disaster, respondents say they are most likely to blame the grid manager known as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Public Utility Commission, or even the Republican governor, Greg Abbott—also up for re-election. But the Railroad Commission won’t get off scot-free either, with almost one in five saying they’d hold the panel responsible for a repeat of the catastrophe.

Originally created in 1891 to crack down on uncompetitive practices by railroad operators in East Texas lumber country, the agency’s powers were expanded in the early 20th century to rein in wildcatters flooding the market with crude and crushing prices. When OPEC was established in 1960, the founding nations used the Commission as their template. For much of its existence, the Texas panel tightly controlled how much oil drillers pumped, and it only abandoned such rationing in the early 1970s. The group no longer oversees railroads, though the name hasn’t been updated in subsequent decades to reflect the shift.

And while it’s a regulator at only the state level, the implications of the panel’s decisions go well beyond Texas boundaries. That’s because the agency has enormous sway over the biggest source of oil in the world’s largest economy. During a historic price crash in early 2020, for instance, the commissioners held lengthy discussions about forcing drillers to limit output, an option the panel ultimately rejected but shows the scope of its power.

Related: Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

The agency is widely seen as friendly to or even advocating for the sector it regulates, according to Ed Hirs, an energy expert and economics professor at the University of Houston. Similar regulatory bodies in New Mexico, Colorado and California enforce far more stringent rules and take more adversarial roles to oil and gas drillers. In fact, Texas is so laissez-faire that, after finishing a new well, drillers are allowed to burn off any quantity of unwanted natural gas permit-free for 10 days. The practice, called flaring, has come under intense criticism from environmentalists and some investors for wasting fuel and adding to pollution.

The regulator has also been criticized for its 2021 storm performance. Even though then-Chairman Christi Craddick held an emergency meeting on the evening of Feb. 12 to give electricity generation serving “human needs” higher priority than industrial users, for many power producers, the decision came too late. Those orders, while well-intentioned, also led to widespread confusion as to who exactly qualified. Critics of the regulator say it would have been easy to require gas operators—long before the blackouts began—to fill out a form that would have classified them as critical to the grid and allowed them to keep receiving power. They say that would have helped those operators keep the gas flowing, and avoid the major cuts to electricity supply that followed.

Now, efforts are under way to more clearly define who’ll be at the top of the list to keep receiving electricity during severe winter weather in the future. But that process is going to take time: New rules to ensure important gas operations keep running the next time the state freezes aren’t required to be in place until six months after a mapping process of critical facilities is completed, meaning the gas sector’s winterization requirements could take until early 2023—even though dozens of generators reported trouble getting fuel after gas wells and delivery systems froze in the 2021 storm. Power plants, in contrast, were ordered to meet long-delayed winterization standards by Dec. 1, 2021.

Related: Texas Had All Year to Prep for Cold, and It’s Not Ready

For his part, 71-year-old incumbent Christian makes no bones about his commitment to aiding and protecting the industry. When the U.N. last summer said climate change should be a “death knell” to fossil fuels, Christian lashed out, telling oil conference attendees that avoiding global warming wouldn’t be worth the cost of decarbonizing the economy and wrecking decades of industry investments. A solution to warming fears, he said, would be to “turn the damn air conditioner up.” The vocal critic of climate-change activism and renewable energy has positioned himself as a defender of the oil and gas industry that employs almost 200,000 Texans.

The GOP primary ballot lists four challenges to Christian, including one candidate who was killed this month in a car accident but remains on the ballot. The Republican primary is likely to go to a May runoff. If Christian wins those contests, the former Grammy-winning gospel singer will go on to face in the November general election Democrat Warford, who started his career as an organizer on then-President Barack Obama’s campaign for a second term. A Libertarian and a Green Party candidate have also thrown their hats in the ring.

“Wayne Christian is committed to protecting our oil and gas jobs and economy against the radical Joe Biden administration,” said Travis McCormick, a spokesman for the commissioner’s campaign. “Texas is a conservative state and is going to overwhelmingly reject a former Obama/Clinton staffer like Warford.” Christian declined to be interviewed for this story.

Related: Texans Load Up on Firewood, Spurred by Memories of Deadly Freeze

Warford’s campaign slogan is “Let’s Keep the Lights On” and he’s not alone in making the freeze the primary driver of a bid to unseat a Republican incumbent. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat trying to upset Abbott in the gubernatorial race, has been slamming Abbott’s storm performance and just wrapped up a 12-day, multi-city tour called “Keeping the Lights On.”

And that’s a message Texans might be hearing with the memory of last year’s disaster still so recent. Although a University of Houston survey fielded in the second part of January found Christian to be polling above his Republican rivals, three‐quarters of all primary voters said they were still uncertain about how they’d vote in the race.

“We don’t really need a Railroad Commission to look out for the interests of the operators—they can do that on their own,” Hirs of the University of Houston said. “There’s no one in Austin looking out for the interest of the consumer.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England Begins Talks With Debt Office on Sales of QE Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has begun talks with the U.K. Debt Management Office and the Treasury over how to handle active sales of bonds held in its quantitative easing portfolio, according an official with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive Even as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverU.S. Orders Kyiv Embassy Staff Out After Warning on RussiaBiden Warns Putin on Call He Risks Heavy Price: Ukraine

  • Saudi Arabia Moves $80 Billion Aramco Stake to Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia transferred a $80 billion stake in Aramco to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, boosting its assets ahead of plans to tap debt markets for the first time.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine Updat

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Analog Devices, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA and Keysight Technologies

    Arista Networks, Analog Devices, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA and Keysight Technologies are included in this analyst blog.

  • Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded

    Rapper Kodak Black was reportedly among three injured in a Los Angeles shooting outside the afterparty for an exclusive Bieber show.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs’ Slowing Demand Adds to Steel Industry Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. piled on to the bad news for the steel industry Friday, saying that demand remained weaker than expected at the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive Even as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverU.S. Orders Kyiv Embassy Staff Out After Warning on RussiaBiden Warns Putin on Call He Risks Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored Over ‘Dinobabies’The bigg

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference AnywayBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukr

  • Zelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will speak Sunday with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine’s foreign minister earlier downplayed border tensions with Russia, saying there’s been no “pivotal change” in the outlook. On Saturday, Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of the “severe costs” of any move to invade. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Putin on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patie

  • Master P: Spotify has to 'have the right people represent them'

    Yahoo Finance catches up with musician and entrepreneur Master P.

  • Florida Reportedly Probing Melania Trump Tea For Charity That Doesn't Seem To Exist

    All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.

  • Trump Owes It All to McConnell’s ‘Disgraceful Dereliction of Duty’

    Drew Angerer/GettyOne year ago, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump, who just a couple of weeks earlier had been the President of the United States. Three years from now, he could be that again, thanks to the Republicans who knew better but nonetheless let him off the hook.The vote was 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. This was the citizen militia portion of Trump’s months-long attempted coup, which had begun in earnest when he convinced tens of millions

  • ‘Uncharted territory’: Jan. 6 lawsuit could cost GOP lawmaker his job, experts say

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who's embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen," is facing a legal challenge that experts say could bar him from holding office.

  • Selling Trump: A Profitable Post-Presidency Like No Other

    In early December, Donald Trump put on a tuxedo and boarded the private jet of a scrap-metal magnate and crypto-miner for a short flight across Florida, touching down at an airport in Naples. There, a long red carpet marked the pathway into a Christmas-decorated hangar filled with supporters of Trump who had paid $10,000 to $30,000 for the privilege of attending a party and taking a photo with him. The event had all the trappings of a typical high-end fundraiser: a giant American flag, a lectern

  • A New Version Of The Mueller Report Reveals That Mueller Declined To Charge Donald Trump Jr. And Roger Stone With Computer Crimes

    The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›

  • Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

    The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed. Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December. A total of 2,400 respondents were asked to pick their first choice for president and vice president if the election were held during the survey period, with 60% expressing preference for Marcos, while 16% chose Robredo.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney's leading GOP primary challenger says she doesn't know who lawfully won the 2020 presidential election

    Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, could not verify the victor of the 2020 election during a recent Times interview.

  • Los Angeles sheriff stripped of his enforcement power after he refused to make his staff get vaccinated despite county-wide mandate

    Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not enforce the mandate because he feared losing a chunk of his staff.

  • Rudy Giuliani signaled to the January 6 committee that he'll take a 'less confrontational' stance towards requests for information: NYT report

    Giuliani was one of four Trump attorneys who were subpoenaed last month by the House committee investigating the insurrection.

  • MAGA Clerk Attends Event that Calls for Hangings After Arrest

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APOn Thursday morning, Tina Peters, the embattled clerk pushing Donald Trump’s false election claims, turned herself in to police and walked free on a $500 bond. By Thursday evening, she was onstage at a far-right event where another speaker had just endorsed hangings for people involved in “election fraud.”Peters, a clerk from Mesa County, Colorado, has become a microcelebrity in far-right circles after the solidly red district in which she w

  • MTG Should Be an Embarrassment, Not a GOP Superstar

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Besat; GettyDid springtime come early?In recent days, there have been signs that the Republican Party’s support for Donald Trump—frozen rock-solid in time since 2016—may be thawing.Mike Pence, the former vice president, said “Trump is wrong” for suggesting that he (Pence) could have unilaterally overturned the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Jan. 6 a “violent insurrection.” Both men lived to tell the tale.What

  • Eileen Gu and the repercussions of renouncing U.S. citizenship

    It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.