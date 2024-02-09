'My memory is fine': Biden shouts at reporters as he defends his mental competence

A furious Joe Biden shouted at reporters who questioned his mental agility at an impromptu press conference on Thursday evening, hours after a bombshell report revealed he had struggled to remember when he was vice president.

The president spoke from the White House to respond to a report by special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Mr Biden’s storage of classified documents.

In the report, Mr Hur said that he did not think Mr Biden should be prosecuted over secret papers that were discovered in his garage – but questioned “significant limitations in his memory”.

Responding to the claims, Mr Biden said his memory was “fine” and defended his record since taking office in 2020.

Mr Hur said on Thursday that the president had twice failed to recall when he had served as vice president under Barack Obama, and had forgotten the date his son Beau died.

On the subject of his son, Mr Biden replied: “How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damned business.

“I don’t need anyone, I don’t need anyone to remind me of when he passed away.”

Furious: Joe Biden at the impromptu press conference - Evan Vucci/AP

However, the press conference raised further questions about Mr Biden’s mental agility, after he confused Mexico with Egypt in response to a reporter’s query about the current situation in the Middle East.

Referring to the Rafah crossing, between Egypt and Gaza, he said: “As you know, initially the President of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in.”

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is the president of Egypt, while Mexico does not share a land border with Gaza.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” he said.

He said he was “pleased” that the Department of Justice had decided not to pursue him in the courts, but did not address the fact that one reason for the decision was that a jury would acquit him because they would think he was a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.

The president began shouting at reporters as they asked him about the report’s findings.

Mr Biden addressed the special counsel's report on his handling of classified material and responded to questions about his memory - Nathan Howard/Getty Images

At one point, responding to a question about a perception among some voters that he is no longer fit to serve as president, he replied: “That is your judgement. That is your judgement! That is not the judgement of the press.”

As he was questioned on the findings of the report, which claimed that classified material had been wrongly stored at Mr Biden’s home, he responded: “I did not share classified information! I did not.”

As reporters spoke over him, he shouted back: “Let me answer your question!”

He added that the reason he believed he should remain in office was “because I’m the most qualified person in this country to be president of the United States and finish the job I started.”

The report and press conference come after a series of public gaffes from Mr Biden, in which he claimed to have spoken recently with two long-dead world leaders.

At campaign events in New York this week, he told audiences that he had spoken with Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterand at a G7 summit in Cornwall in 2021.

Mr Kohl and Mr Mitterand died in 2017 and 1996, respectively, and their countries of Germany and France were represented at the summit by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron.

02:06 AM GMT

That's all for today

Thanks for following our live blog.

You can read our front page story on Joe Biden and the special’s counsel report here.

01:34 AM GMT

Biden calls Israel's Gaza response 'over the top'

Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip to the October 7 attacks by Hamas has been “over the top”, Mr Biden said.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” he told reporters at the White House.

01:18 AM GMT

Biden blames staff for classified documents in garage

Mr Biden has blamed his staff for the classified documents in his garage that sparked a Department of Justice investigation into his handling of the materials.

“I wish I had paid more attention to how the documents were being moved to work, I thought they had been moved to the archives,” he said.

01:14 AM GMT

'That is your judgement': Biden shouts at reporters as he responds to age questions

Mr Biden just had an angry exchange with a reporter who said voters had concerns about his age.

“That is your judgement, that is your judgement!” he shouted at the reporter. “That is not the judgement of the press.”

Asked why he thought he could continue in the job, he replied: “Because I’m the most qualified person in this country to be president of the United States and finish the job I started.”

He then shouts at another reporter: “I did not share classified information! I did not.”

As reporters spoke over him, he shouted back: “Let me answer your question!”

01:11 AM GMT

Biden: 'How dare' special counsel mention my recall of my son’s death

Mr Biden gave an emotional response to the report questioning his memory, saying how dare the prosecutor mention he could not recall the date of his son’s death.

Mr Biden said that when he was asked about his son, he thought it was “none of your damn business”.

“There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?” he said. “Frankly, when I was asked that question, I thought to myself: ‘It’s none of your damn business’.

He said he sat “for five hours over two days of events going back 40 years” while at the “same time I was managing an international crisis”.

Mr Biden became visibly angry in response to questions from the press about his mental state.

“My memory is not...my memory is fine. My memory...take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president,” he said.

01:05 AM GMT

Biden says 'shortage of evidence' he willfully retained classified documents

Mr Biden is picking elements of the report that he says exonerate him.

“There is in fact a shortage of evidence that I willfully retained classified materials related to Afghanistan,” he said.

He added: “The decision to decline criminal charges was straight forward. The evidence suggests that Mr. Biden did not willfully retain these documents.”

01:01 AM GMT

Biden 'pleased' with outcome of report

Joe Biden said he was “pleased” with the outcome of today’s report, which decided not to bring any charges against him for his handling of classified documents.

“I was especially pleased to see Special Counsel make clear the stark distinction and difference between this case and Mr Trump’s case,” he said.

12:54 AM GMT

Make no mistake, this is a dangerous moment for Biden

The fact that Joe Biden is giving an unscheduled press conference, late in the day after returning from campaign events, shows how concerned he is about this news.

Washington has been gripped by the revelation that came in a special counsel’s report earlier, that the president could not remember key details about his own life.

The White House will be in defence mode tonight -- trying to put a lid on this story before it overwhelms Mr Biden’s entire reelection campaign. This could prove one of the defining moments of his premiership.

12:37 AM GMT

Biden to make surprise address

Joe Biden will deliver a speech at 7.45pm (12:45am GMT), the White House has announced, in a last-minute addition to his schedule for the day.

The announcement did not give further details or specify the subject of the speech.

11:40 PM GMT

Nikki Haley: Biden must prove he is up to the job

Nikki Haley has repeated her call for Joe Biden to take a mental competency test, after the latest revelations about his memory.

The Republican primary contender, 51, has often called for older politicians including Mr Biden and Donald Trump to take tests after the age of 75.

“Joe Biden can’t remember major events in his life, like when he was vice president or when his son died,” she said.

“That is sad, but it will be even sadder if we have a person in the White House who is not mentally up for the most important job in the world.”

11:14 PM GMT

Images from the classified documents investigation released

Inside Joe Biden's Delaware garage, where classified documents were stored

The prosecutors released images showing where the documents had been kept

11:06 PM GMT

Mike Johnson's statement in full

My joint statement with @SteveScalise, @GOPMajorityWhip, and @RepStefanik regarding the Special Counsel report:



The Special Counsel’s finding that President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’ and engaged in practices that ‘present serious risks to… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 8, 2024

11:04 PM GMT

Biden should be prosecuted over documents, says Trump

Joe Biden was in his “mental primetime” when he stored classified documents in his garage and should be prosecuted, Donald Trump has claimed.

The Republican frontrunner, who is facing criminal charges over his own alleged mishandling of confidential documents, said he was the victim of a “two-tiered system of justice”.

He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Biden took the Documents in his “mental primetime.” He shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this.

“I was cooperative with the Investigators. Crooked Joe Biden didn’t - Just the opposite, following the usual, corrupt Democrat Playbook. He “willfully retained” documents.

“This is Scam Justice - Deranged Jack Smith and his Thugs should immediately drop the totally discredited Documents Hoax against me. A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!”



10:57 PM GMT

Biden would have appeared to jury as a 'well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory'

President Joe Biden will not face charges for knowingly taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017, according to a prosecutor’s report released Thursday that will raise new problems for the Democrat as he seeks reelection.

Special Counsel Robert Hur said he opted against bringing criminal charges following a 15-month investigation because Biden cooperated and would be difficult to convict, describing him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

10:55 PM GMT

Report intensifies concerns over Biden's memory

Longstanding concerns about Joe Biden’s age and memory have intensified after the release of a report investigating his possession of classified documents.

The report described the 81-year-old Democrat’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor” and having “significant limitations.” It noted that Mr Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life.

“He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (’if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (’in 2009, am I still Vice President?’),” the report said. “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

While Biden will not face charges for mishandling classified documents, the report’s assertions about his memory could undermine Biden’s message to voters that he can manage the government and safeguard the country. Voters are already going into this year’s election with severe misgivings about Biden’s age, having scrutinised his gaffes, his slow walking and even a tumble off his bicycle.

10:53 PM GMT

Good evening and welcome to our live blog

We will be bringing you all the reaction to the bombshell report from the investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.