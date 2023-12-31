Memory Lane: The Rainbo Pier was the place to be in the 1920s

The Ranbo Pier stands in the background during a fashion show and fun on the beach in the 1920s.

When Worth Avenue was in its infancy in the 1920s — after all, its first significant structure, the Everglades Club, wasn’t built until 1919 — you could stroll to what’s now its easternmost point at the beach and then continue walking east over the Atlantic Ocean for 900-plus feet.

Do that and you weren’t likely to bump into society’s doyennes — Eva Stotesbury, for one, was too busy entertaining at her North Ocean Boulevard estate with its 40-car garage — but you might see a muscular and tanned town booster who sometimes rode sea turtles for show.

The now-gone Rainbo Pier — spelled without the “w” — was built a century ago in 1924 and spanned 930 feet over the ocean from the beach, roughly where North Ocean Boulevard meets Worth Avenue.

Later renamed, the pier would remain for decades, including with a restaurant and bar with outdoor seating where, after New Year’s Eve balls in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, “you’d see couples in their tuxedos and black dresses dancing,” late historian James Ponce once recalled.

“A group of us each week used to sit at one of the (pier restaurant) tables facing south and play gin rummy,” Judy Schrafft, a Palm Beach resident since the 1950s, told the Daily News for this article. “We’d bet money, and I laugh now because I think we were eventually banned because we were seen passing money … People went to the pier for all sorts of reasons. It really was Old Florida.”

Visiting the pier after its 1924 debut may have seemed lowbrow to the uber-wealthy wintering in Palm Beach’s early mansion estates, but to everyone else — from pioneer homeowners to tourists and fishing enthusiasts — it was a place to have fun and appreciate the sea, which is precisely what its founder intended.

Rainbo Pier, built in 1924 and later renamed Palm Beach Pier, spanned 930 feet.

Gus Jordahn was a larger-than-life businessman and strong athlete who came to America in 1904 from Denmark (where he’d been an army officer) and became a distinguished lifeguard at Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

During winters, he worked at The Breakers, managing the hotel’s saltwater swimming pool facility. By 1910, he developed and opened his own such facility just south of The Breakers: Called Gus’ Baths, it featured two saltwater pools, a diving platform and steam cabinets.

The building housing Gus' Baths, across the street from the beach.

Local swim-team participation and entertainment — from diving exhibitions to underwater contortionist acts — helped gird the success of Gus’ Baths, which years later became the now-gone Lido Pools.

Jordahn was popular and no stranger to such antics as riding on the back of a loggerhead turtle in the ocean or one of his pools. Civic-minded, he served as one of the island’s first police officers and a Town Council member.

As the success of Gus’ Baths grew, it was only a matter of time before Jordahn would expand.

After construction on his pier began in 1924, it soon was “proving itself a successful innovation as the season advances,” The Palm Beach Post reported in December 1924. “Its modest admission charge of 10 cents has put its fishing and sea-gazing facilities within the reach of everyone, and men, women and children line the rails with their fishing rods and lines and lures.”

One of the “outstanding” other features was a radio station “with great masts 108 feet from the deck, capable of taking and sending messages 1,000 miles … A big telescope commands an unrestricted view of the ocean and the passing ships, the fishing fleets and the shoreline of the island with its bathing beaches and villas … By the first of the year, a number of shops at the entrance to the pier will be ready for occupancy.”

Across the street from the beach-bound entrance to the pier was Gus' Baths, a saltwater pool complex.

The pier also served as the headquarters for Jordahn’s Cowboys of the Sea, a group of men who saved swimmers off the town's coast and beyond. In 1991, the town mounted a nearby plaque to honor the Cowboys and the pier. Jordahn died of pneumonia in 1938.

During its early years, the Rainbo Pier wasn’t the only pier in town. Another one off The Breakers spanned 1,000 feet as part of Standard Oil partner, developer and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler’s Florida hotel operations, which in Palm Beach included The Breakers and the long-gone Hotel Royal Poinciana just west.

The Breakers’ 1896-built pier also served Flagler’s railroad system; the structure was lined with tracks that could transport travelers to the pier’s end to Flagler-owned steamships bound for, say, the Bahamas.

But when a devastating 1928 hurricane tore through the area, The Breakers’ pier succumbed. But the battered Rainbo Pier, with planking and portions ripped away, survived.

Jordahn sold the pier in 1931. During the next two decades, various new owners added a restaurant, bar and tackle shop even as more hurricanes caused damage and put in question its long-term viability.

Rainbo Pier founder Gus Jordahn (right) on the pier with a leashed sea turtle.

The 1950s and early 1960s heralded another heyday for the pier, by then known as the Palm Beach Pier, where visitors still enjoyed fishing; full dinners at the restaurant could be gobbled for around $2.

“If you wanted to find somebody late at night who had been at the Bath and Tennis or the Everglades (clubs) or any of the other clubs or balls, there was a good chance they were spending the wee hours at the pier’s coffee shop,” the late George Lewis, a former president of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, once said.

But the pier would continue to take a pounding from summer tropical storms and/or hurricanes every few years. Much-needed revitalization efforts stalled. With the pier practically in shambles by 1969, the town then ordered it demolished. Later plans to rebuild never materialized.

“There was a time when just about every coastal town in Florida had a pier,” Shrafft told the Daily News for this article. “It’s sad that this one is gone, but that’s just evolution and I think Palm Beach as a town simply transcended the idea of having a pier and moved on."

