Memphians react after Buffalo mass shooting kills 10 Black people

Buffalo is the epicenter of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 Black people at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14.

“Enough is enough,” said Charley Fisher of Buffalo. While officials investigate the shooting as a hate crime, the trauma, pain, and fear are being felt from coast to coast.

“It’s so unfortunate that people would go to the extent to drive with the whole intent to kill based on your race,” said Kimberly Garrett of Memphis.

It is believed the attack was racially motivated. A document circulating online detailed the accused killers’ racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

Among them was a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the US.

”I don’t even know how you can have the frame of mind he had that people have to die for you to keep control.” said Curtis Owens.

Garrett said she carries a weapon for protection just about everywhere she goes.

“You need to. It’s just the society we live in now,” said Garrett.

While another Memphian believes reducing accessibility to firearms is key.

“The only way to slow it down is to control the guns because you can’t control these people’s minds,” said Owens.

While in Buffalo, a community is looking to recover from a massive tragedy.

“The community has to pull itself together and deal with the grief,” said Fisher.

What is considered a hate crime may vary from state to state. But, in Tennessee, a hate crime is committed by a person who intentionally chooses the person or property to attack based on at least one of several factors.

For example, it could be based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry or gender.

In 2019 Tennessee became the first southern state to include protections for transgender people under its state hate crime law.

The general definitions of the law align with what the FBI considers hate crimes as well.

Mississippi and Arkansas have hate crime laws that don’t include as many protections.

So, just how many hate crimes were reported in Tennessee?

And how does the Volunteer State measure up to other Mid-South states?

According to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, there were 78 hate crimes reported across Tennessee in 2020.

That year in Mississippi, there were 16.

In Arkansas, there were 19. However, it is important to keep in mind this data is voluntarily submitted to the FBI by law enforcement.

And not every law enforcement agency in each state submitted data to the FBI.

In Tennessee, you may report your own hate crime or one you witnessed by clicking here.

