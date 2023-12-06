Memphians to vote on mayoral runoff referendum, partisan elections fail city hall vote

Memphians will have the opportunity to vote on whether they believe the next Memphis mayoral candidates need to win over 50% of the vote to assume the office and send the mayoral election to a runoff if they do not reach that threshold after the Memphis City Council passed a referendum Tuesday night putting the issue on an upcoming ballot.

The referendum was one of two that made the rounds for weeks before and after a slate of Memphis elections. The other referendum, which failed Tuesday night, would have allowed Memphians to vote on having partisan primaries for city races.

After some confusion among council members about what the final reading of the ballot question would be for the mayoral runoff vote, seven council members voted in favor of the referendum.

The question will allow voters to vote "yes" or "no" on runoff elections and will also ask voters to move the runoff date from the first Thursday in November to the third Thursday in November.

The final vote saw councilmembers Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, Edmund Ford Sr., Rhonda Logan, JB Smiley Jr., Jana Swearengen-Washington and Martavius Jones vote in favor of the referendum. Councilmembers Frank Colvett, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Cheyenne Johnson, Worth Morgan and Jeff Warren voted against it.

Discussion on the referendum touched on the possibility of removing runoffs for all city elections, removing it for single-member city council districts only, or creating runoffs for both the city mayor and city council super district races.

Currently, only the single-member city council districts go to a runoff election if candidates do not receive more than 50% of the vote.

Partisan elections push fails

The referendum to create partisan elections was brought by Jones, who is currently in the final weeks of his city council tenure, as a way to prevent a large electoral field, he said.

That referendum, had it passed the city council and been voted for by Memphians, would have created partisan primaries.

Jones said this would also prevent the need for runoff elections, of which he said there was a large drop off in participation — which ranged from 66% lower to 83% lower in some elections.

Canale, Carlise, Colvett, Ford, Logan, Morgan, Swearengen-Washington and Warren voted against that referendum. Easter-Thomas, Johnson, Logan, Smiley and Jones voted for it.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

