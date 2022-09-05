Memphis abducted mom, Eliza Fletcher, an heiress to family's prominent hardware company

The Memphis, Tennessee mom who was abducted while jogging last week is reportedly an heiress to a private hardware company that her prominent Tennessee family founded.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 Block of Central Ave. in Memphis and was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police, who say that there was a struggle.

Fletcher’s late grandfather was Joseph "Joe" Orgill III, who ran Orgill Inc., a hardware supply company that Forbes ranked last year as the nation’s largest independent distributor of hardware and home improvement tools. Forbes listed the company as the 143rd largest private company in the country, pulling in $3.2 billion in revenue in 2021.

Fletcher is an heiress to the company, the New York Times reported.

Under Orgill’s leadership, the company grew from a regional business to a company that shipped hardware tools worldwide, the New York Post reported. He joined the company as a salesman before serving as the company’s president from 1968-1980 and chairman of the board until 2005, according to announcement on his death in 2018.

"Though he had not been active in Orgill’s day-to-day management for a number of years, Mr. Orgill played a prominent role in the growth of the distribution company," the company said in a remembrance post after his death. Ancestors of Orgill founded Orgill, Inc. in 1847.

Orgill was described in his obituary as a philanthropist who rarely put himself in the public spotlight despite his deep roots in Memphis.

"Yes, he may have come from a point of privilege, but it didn't mean that Joe didn't believe in equality," Dr. Scott Morris, CEO of Church Health, was quoted in a local report on Orgill's death. "And it was driven by his position of faith. He did a daily devotional with him and his wife."

A representative for Orgill, Inc. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Fletcher's abduction.

Fletcher resides in Memphis' Central Gardens neighborhood, a historical area of the city known for its sprawling, old homes.

Police are still searching for the missing teacher and mother of two.

A 38-year-old suspect in the case, Cleotha Abston, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering of evidence. A Memphis judge set his bail at $500,000 on Sunday.

Video surveillance in the area of the abduction allegedly shows the GMC Terrain "passing and then waiting for the victim to run by," before suspect Abston ran "aggressively toward the victim," according to police.

Police said Fletcher "suffered serious injury" and "left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the Defendant cleaned."

