Memphis-area man gets 4 years for part in Jan. 6 Riot, DOJ says

A Memphis-area man will spend the next four years in prison after being convicted in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Mississippi was sentenced to 48 months in prison on October 21, 2022.

Bledsoe, who owned Primetime Movers at the time of his arrest on Jan. 15, 2021, previously rejected a plea deal in connection with the case.

He was found guilty on July 21, 2022 of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Bledsoe was named a suspect after they were sent a video from his Instagram account which showed him walking up to the U.S. Capitol and people climbing the walls of the Capitol with the message “Nobody can stop what’s coming.”

According to government evidence, another video from Bledsoe showed him at the door of the Capitol as an alarm went off in the background. Bledsoe then pointed the cameras at the Capitol doors and said, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this s***. Where’s those pieces of s*** at?” the DOJ said.

The DOJ claims that Bledsoe then can be seen walking through the outer door of the U.S. Capitol and into the hallway.

The Department of Justice matched Bledsoe’s picture with the photo on his driver’s license and his identity was seemingly confirmed by a post his wife allegedly made on Facebook which read, “Matt was inside the capitol, he was one of the first. They yelled and screamed, that’s about it... My husband is a Patriot soldier.”

In all, the DOJ said Bledsoe spent 22 minutes inside of the Capitol before exiting, though he returned two hours later and lingered outside the East Rotunda Doors as law enforcement officers worked to secure the building and the grounds.

Officials said they found social media messages Bledsoe sent to family and friends following the riot detailing the events of that day.

Along with the four years in prison, Bledsoe was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

