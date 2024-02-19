Which Memphis area school districts are off for Presidents Day?

It’s Presidents Day, a federal holiday that was initially implemented to honor George Washington, the nation’s first commander-in-chief. Many local students, however, are likely celebrating for a different reason: they have the day off from school.

Here’s a breakdown of the Memphis area school districts – as well as the colleges and universities – that are closed today.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

In observance of the holiday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools students have the day off. Employees, however, couldn’t sleep in. District offices are still open and school staff is participating in “District Learning Day,” according to a tweet from MSCS.

Collierville Schools

Collierville Schools’ calendar shows that its students are off. But teachers are going in for a professional development day.

Germantown Municipal School District

Germantown students can also count themselves lucky. They’re off for the holiday, according to the district calendar, while staffers have their own “district learning day.”

Bartlett City Schools

Students have the day off and bringing teachers in on Presidents Day seems to be a common practice. Per Bartlett City Schools’ calendar, students are out, and teachers are in for professional development.

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Community Schools isn’t bucking the trend. According to the district calendar, students are off for the holiday, and teachers have professional development sessions.

Lakeland School System

Things are no different in the Lakeland School System. Students have the day off, and teachers are coming to work.

Colleges and universities

While the students at local school districts can spend the day at home or go see a movie, those pursuing a post-secondary degree are likely still expected to be on campus this morning. Presidents Day was not listed as a holiday on the academic calendars of the University of Memphis, Rhodes College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Christian Brothers University, or Southwest Tennessee Community College.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Presidents Day: Why these Memphis area school districts are off Monday