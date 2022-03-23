Some Memphis areas seeing decrease in crime, police say

Memphis Police say five out of its nine precincts have seen a decrease in crime during the month of March.

Tillman Station in Binghampton leads the trend with a 26% drop, data shows.

MPD presented the numbers to the City Council on Tuesday.

Trends in crime stats vary depending on the type of crime and where it took place.

The data shows the downtown area is one of four precincts that saw an uptick, with a 23% increase.

Other significant increases show a sharp rise in carjackings.

Between January to March 16, 2021, there were 44 reported carjackings. In the same timeframe this year, that number rose to 70, a nearly 60% increase, data showed.

Recently, a student was carjacked at the University of Memphis.

Local businesses have also been targets for crime this year.

According to MPD, business burglaries rose 42%.

City Council members asked MPD what businesses could do in response to the spike in crime.

Don Crowe, Assistant Memphis Police Chief, said the department wants businesses to have ‘layers of security.’

“It starts with cameras, lights, panic alarms, training for the employees,” he said.

Some crime stats so far this year are not trending higher, however: rapes are down nearly 17%.

Aggravated assaults that are not domestic violence-related are down 14%, and homicides have fallen by 16%, data showed.

Overall, crimes considered to be the most dangerous by the FBI are actually down this year in the Bluff City by 3.5%.





