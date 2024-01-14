Memphis Authorities Address Speculation Linking Fatal Shooting of Yo Gotti’s Brother ‘Big Jook’ to Young Dolph’s Death

The older brother of Memphis rapper Yo Gotti reportedly has been shot and killed outside a local restaurant hours after leaving a funeral.

Yo Gotti (top right) lost his older brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims (top left), to a shooting in their hometown on Jan. 13. Mims also is survived by his sister, Robin Chanel, and mother, Geraldine Mims (both shown in bottom photo). (Photos: @bigjookcmg/Instagram)

Memphis Police Department confirmed to Fox 13 that the shooting that claimed the life of Anthony “Big Jook” Mims took place at Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road. One man was shot and died after being rushed to St. Francis Hospital due to the shooting that began around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Another man who suffered injuries arrived at the same hospital in a private vehicle and is currently listed in critical condition. Authorities believe Mims and the second victim were the intended targets. Police reportedly have surveillance footage of the shooting but have not identified any suspects as of this writing.

Local outlet ABC 24 reports that about a “couple hundred” people were inside the building when the shooting took place outside.

MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright Jr., who has over 34 years of service with the Memphis Police Department, held a brief press conference hours after the shooting.

“Right now, we do have video that we are analyzing, but we don’t have a clear suspect identified at this time,” he said. “But we know that a weapon was used, a firearm was used in this incident.”

Mims and the other individual were shot hours after attending a “repast” for a loved one named Eric Eugene Bovan, according to Wright and several posts on Mim’s Instagram story. He wrote, “RIP Unk Las Vegas Eric Legendary Kingpin” over an image of a man, followed by two other posts.

Authorities first received a call about a shooting, and moments later, officers who were flagged down found Mims had been shot in his vehicle.

Law enforcement was also asked if Mims’ death had any connection to the 2021 death of late Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Gotti’s former music rival. Dolph was gunned down outside a local cookie store just 14 minutes down the road from where Mims was shot and killed.

Sources: Yo Gotti’s brother 'Big Jook' killed in shooting outside Memphis restaurant – Memphis police gives update pic.twitter.com/6ytOqpiWrb — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) January 14, 2024

Online users also allege that Mims is an associate of Hernandez Govan, the man accused of being the mastermind behind Dolph’s death and organizing the escape plan for the shooter.

Wright said, “This is preliminary, so we haven’t developed a connection to that at this time. We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect.”

The chief said they know of at least one shooter but suggested there may be more as several videos and photos taken at the scene circulate online. Local patrons in the parking lot after the shooting describe the incident as a “shootout,” but no evidence to support this claim has been reported.

Mims’ was heavily involved with his brother Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group. It’s unclear exactly what his ties to the company are, but he worked closely on the business end promoting the label’s artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Lehla Samia, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and others.

Gotti, whose birth name is Mario Mims, has yet to release a statement on his older brother’s passing. However, several CMG signees, including GloRilla, Big Boogie, and 10Percent, have written, “Get your rest,” or shared broken heart emojis and photos with Mims online.

Mims leaves behind his brother, mother, Geraldine Mims, and sister, Robin Chanel.