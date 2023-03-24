Memphis basketball's Jamirah Shutes charged with assault after punch in WNIT handshake line

Bowling Green State University police have charged Memphis women's basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault Friday after opening an investigation into Thursday's incident following the Tigers' WNIT loss.

During the handshake line after Bowling Green won 73-60, Shutes stopped and exchanged words with Bowling Green's Elissa Brett. As Brett walked away, Shutes struck her in the head and Brett fell to the ground. Brett was on the floor for several moments before being helped up and walking off the court on her own power.

"Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault," Bowling Green said in a statement. "Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes looks for an open teammate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-54.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

"This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

According to the incident report filed by university police, Shutes is accused of striking "a member of the BGSU basketball team in the face with a closed fist. The BGSU basketball player did sustain some swelling in their right eye due to this strike."

The report continued that after police obtained video, witness statements and conducted interviews, it was determined that Shutes struck Brett and Shutes was "charged with assault."

Akron's Jordyn Dawson is fouled by Bowling Green's Elissa Brett as she drive to the basket in a Mid American Conference Tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday March 9, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Brett is identified in the report as the victim and Shutes is named as the player who was charged.

Memphis' athletics department issued a statement Friday saying it was cooperating fully with Bowling Green police while declining further comment until the investigation was complete.

Shutes, a senior guard, and Brett, also a senior guard, were involved in an earlier situation during the game with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Shutes was double-teamed by Brett and teammate Sophie Dziekan. After Brett was whistled for a foul, Dziekan appeared to hit Shutes inadvertently in the face while going for the ball.

Story continues

Shutes, the Tigers' leading scorer, left the game and didn't return until the start of the third quarter.

SUPER 16 RUN:Memphis women's basketball defeats Ball State to reach first WNIT Super 16 since 1999

SISTER, SISTER:How Memphis women's basketball coach Katrina Merriweather ended up hiring her sister

Shutes, who is from Brownsville, averaged 15.3 points per game this season and was named to the All-AAC second team after helping the Tigers to their best season since winning 25 games in 2011-12. The Tigers reached the WNIT Super 16 for the first time since 1999.

At Haywood High School, Shutes set three TSSAA state tournament records, including most points in a half (36) and single-game (46).

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jamirah Shutes charged with assault after Memphis-Bowling Green punch