Memphis braces for release of Tyre Nichols’ bodycam as police chief says it shows ‘heinous, inhumane’ death

Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Jan. 16, 2023 (AP)

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, are preparing for intense public blowback as they prepare to release "heinous" police body camera footage depicting the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Mr Nichols, 29, died three days after Memphis police pulled him over for alleged reckless driving on 7 January. A pair of "confrontations" occurred, according to the police, that resulted in Mr Nichols complaining of shortness of breath and requiring hospitalisation. He died in the hospital three days later.

Evidence from an autopsy commissioned by Mr Nichols’ family and their attorney found that Mr Nichols had suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."

Mr Nichols’ family and supporters demanded transparency from the city in its investigation of the death. Now it seems that transparency is on its way, and backlash is likely to follow.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said in remarks on Wednesday that the upcoming release of police body camera footage from the night of 7 January would likely make watchers feel "outraged by the disregard for basic human rights."

She called the officers’ actions "heinous, reckless, and inhumane," and said that officers displayed a "failing of basic humanity towards another individual."

Along with the clear condemnation of the officers’ actions, Ms Davis also asked the public not to respond to the footage with violence and destruction.

"I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, t demand action and results," she said. "But, we need to ensure our community is safe in this process."

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Mr Nichols’ family, also reviewed the body camera footage.

“It is appalling. It is deplorable. It is heinous. It is violent,” Mr Crump said during a press conference on Monday, according to Fox News.

Ms Davis went on to say that "none of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens."

“In our hurt and our outrage and our frustration, there is still work that needs to be done to build each other up to continue the momentum in improving our police and community relationships and partnerships,” she said.

Ms Davis revealed she had met with and given condolences to Mr Nichols’ mother. She also said she ordered internal reviews and trainings for the department.

The five officers allegedly involved in the incident — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been fired.

Two members of the Memphis Fire Department who treated Mr Nichols at the scene of the police confrontation have also been suspended while the city continues an investigation into their actions.