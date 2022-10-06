Memphis business owner says break-ins happening repeatedly despite reported drop in property crime

Property crime is down In Memphis, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, but some local business owners aren’t buying the stat.

Numbers from the crime commission show property crime dipped by six percent over the last year.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre spoke with one business owner, who said break-ins are sucking money out of his business.

It’s a business Dominique Worchen started just over a year and a half ago, and it quickly grew.

The Sneaker Bar in Midtown specializes in cleaning exclusive high-end sneakers.

“Business is steady booming thankfully,” Worchen.

Worchen said people in Memphis work too hard for thieves to break in and steal from a business.

He said he’s done a lot for the city, but his business has been broken into repeatedly.

“Man, I got hit three times in six months,” he said. “Three times in six months. Come on now.”

Video from Worchen’s store showed one of the break-ins, where thieves stole boxes of shoes meant to be cleaned.

The shoes are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The most recent break-in happened two weeks ago.

The thieves cost the business nearly half a million dollars to replace the merchandise.

“The break-ins happen between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. every time,” Worchen said.

He said one break-in is enough, but the store has experienced three.

In late 2021, a small business on the Highland Strip closed its doors after thieves stole more than $70k worth of clothes and sneakers.

Around the same time, thieves went to the City Gear on Frayser Boulevard, broke into the stor,e and stole $20k worth of Nike gear.

Worchen said it would help if there was more attention given to businesses that experience multiple property crimes he believes go under the radar.

“We haven’t got a lot of help from Memphis PD,” he said. “If a spot got hit three times... Respect to all the officers for what y’all do but if a business get hits three times. I pay enough taxes for a police officer to be right here for a little while, at least make me feel better.”

He said the crimes are an unfortunate reality of the city and that he hopes the thieves responsible can find positive things to do with their energy.

“They need to transition that energy, that’s going to pay them for life rather than for a night,” he said.

