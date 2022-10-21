Memphis businessman convicted in Capitol riot sentenced to four years

FBI Agents received a tip that Matthew Bledsoe had been part of the group that entered the Capitol Building in D.C. illegally. They received a video compilation that was posted to his Instagram account, "theessentialmattbledsoe."

A Memphis businessowner convicted of one felony and four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has received a four-year sentence.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, was convicted in July after rejecting a plea agreement from the U.S. Government and pleading not guilty on all charges.

The four-year sentence is due to the first count against Bledsoe, obstruction of an official proceeding. He also received terms of 12 months each on two other counts and six months each on the final two counts, all misdemeanors. Those include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

All terms are to run concurrently.

After incarceration, Bledsoe will serve three years on supervised release due to the first count and a term of 12 months on two other counts, all to run concurrently.

Bledsoe, who formerly lived in Cordova and now lives in Olive Branch, also must pay $2,000 in restitution and a fine of $2,000.

In early hearings before Bledsoe’s conviction, the bulk of the evidence against Bledsoe came from his own social media accounts, including his deleted Instagram account.

Bledsoe filmed himself entering the grounds of the Capitol the day of the riot and posted images of himself on Capitol grounds mid-riot, as did many other rioters did during the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Additionally, prosecutors presented a text conversation between him and his wife where he replied "good" after she alerted him of a bomb threat near the Capitol building.

One particular text drew the ire of D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell, during a preliminary hearing; Bledsoe texted his wife on Jan. 10 and said he believed elected officials would soon be dead.

"They're all going to be executed," Bledsoe said in the text.

The judge said she weighed the severity of texts Bledsoe sent to his wife against the defense's request to have the conditions of his bail modified.

Bledsoe, who was released with an ankle monitor pending sentencing, is now required to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis businessman convicted in Capitol riot sentenced to four years