Memphis care worker charged with TennCare fraud after submitting false time sheets, TBI says

A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In August, after receiving information from a TennCare-contracted managed care organization, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient.

Investigators determined Rommonique Exum, of Memphis, was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets, according to a release from TBI.

Between February and September of 2021, on 72 dates, documents showed Exum submitted time sheets but did not provide care, or claimed she provided care after the patient disenrolled from the program.

On October 18, 2022, agents secured arrest warrants for Exum.

She surrendered on Nov. 3 to the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility, TBI said.

She was booked on charges of TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property and released on her own recognizance.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, TBI said.

