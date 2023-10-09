Memphis City Council runoffs: What to know about when and where to vote on Nov. 16

If you live in districts 2, 3 or 7, your Memphis City Council representative will be decided in a runoff election scheduled for Nov. 16.

Which polling locations and what times they will be open will be determined at a later date by the Shelby County Election Commission, but it's possible registered voters in those districts will go to their usual polling places on Nov. 16 to vote in the runoff elections. Those races which will pit the top two candidates in each race against one another. The election commission will publish runoff voting locations and times at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/.

Only single-member districts go to runoffs when no candidate garners a majority of the vote. Both Memphis mayor and super district races do not have a runoff, meaning those races were decided Thursday.

These are the candidates who will be on the ballot in the runoff:

District 2

Jerri Green and Scott McCormick in District 2. Green finished with 3,755 votes to McCormick's 5,492. The District 2 seat was previously held by Frank Colvett, who could not seek reelection due to term limits.

Green has spent the last two years as a senior policy advisor for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. McCormick previously served on City Council from 2004 to 2008, including chairman in 2008. For more information on either click here.

The district includes parts of East Memphis and Cordova.

District 3

James E. Kirkwood and Pearl Eva Walker in District 3. Kirkwood had 2,307 votes and Walker had 2,645 votes. The District 3 seat was previously held by Patrice Robinson, who could not seek reelection due to term limits.

Kirkwood's background and experience is largely in law enforcement and as a pastor. He is currently the executive director of the Memphis Christian Pastors Network. Walker is the founder of I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and Business Association and also served on the state Cosmetology Board for six years. More information on either candidate can be found here.

The district includes parts of Whitehaven, Oakhaven and Hickory Hill.

District 7

Incumbent Michalyn Easter-Thomas and Jimmy Hassan in District 7. Easter-Thomas earned 3,936 votes to Hassan's 1,471 votes. This is the third time District 7 has seen a runoff in recent history. Previously the seat was decided by runoff in 2011, 2015, and in 2019.

Easter-Thomas has been a council member since 2020. She was the youngest Black councilwoman to get elected to the District 7 seat. Hassan is a Downtown Memphis business owner. More information on either candidate can be found here.

The district includes parts of North Memphis, Frayser, Downtown and Mud Island. Katherine Burgess covers Memphis City Government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What to know about Nov. 16 runoff for Memphis City Council districts