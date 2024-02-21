Memphis City Council votes down health insurance benefits for council members. What to know

Members elected to the Memphis City Council will not be eligible for city health care coverage after a proposal to extend the coverage failed 0-11 in a Tuesday vote. The single abstention was from Councilman Edmund Ford Sr.

Councilwoman Pearl Eva Walker did not vote.

If passed, council members who had served two terms would be eligible for city health insurance coverage. Members would have coverage until the age of 65.

Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington attempted to hold the measure until an August meeting so that members would have time to "research for ourselves as well as to be able to inform constituents." The move to hold until August failed.

Councilman Chase Carlisle said that the item needed to be voted on during Tuesday night's meeting because many constituents do not want elected officials to vote if they receive their own health insurance.

"It has gotten to the point where it is distracting from the work that we need to be doing," Carlisle said.

Nashville's Metro Council recently ended its health insurance coverage for elected officials after it was found to cost taxpayers over $1 million a year. The Metro Council in Nashville has 72 members, compared to the 13 members on the Memphis City Council.

Former Councilman Martavius Jones brought the item before he left office in 2023. Three former council members would have qualified for coverage if the proposal had passed.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis City Council votes down health insurance benefits for itself