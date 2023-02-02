Memphis cop in ‘extremely critical condition’ after being shot, second victim pronounced dead at scene

A Memphis police officer is in “extremely critical condition” after an early afternoon shooting, according to cops.

The unidentified officer was reportedly transferred to an area hospital in critical condition.

“The individual involved in this incident was not transported to the hospital,’” the Memphis Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon. “The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The officer involved remains in extremely critical condition. Both involved were found to have been shot.”

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. when officers were responding to a call in the East Memphis area. An initial tweet from the department said “an officer & another individual” were being brought to a hospital. A short time later, cops clarified “the individual” died at the crime scene.

Tensions between police and their community are running high in Memphis, Tenn., following Wednesday’s burial of Tyre Nichols, who died after a January police beating caught on video. Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton led a group of mourners at the 29-year-old photographer’s service.

Nichols’ family called for peaceful protests after the victim’s death and expressed satisfaction with the police chief’s handling of the investigation. Five police officers are charged with Nichols death.

It’s unclear what triggered Thursday’s shootings. No information about the second person shot was made immediately available.

This is a developing story.